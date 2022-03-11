Primary poetry

Best primary poem
My home is now two houses,
Mom's and Dad's.
For me, it's just one.
They help me to be happy in each one.
We are still a family and will always be united.
They make it all special,
They are the tractor of my life,
Something without equal.
It's amazing
Without them I couldn't live.
The truth is
They are my home.
Daniella Velarde Sánchez, age 7
MIT School
Singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton highlighted the “extraordinarily powerful opening line” of this poem, ‘My home is now two houses’: “It sets the scene for a very moving piece. Good pace, well-rounded. Excellent work.”
Special mention primary poem
The truth is the Iron man was excited because he had never seen such a beautiful, delicious scrap yard. There were……..
Metallic, magnetic tractors,
Massive, rusty railway engines,
Sharp, shiny guns,
Broken, old springs,
Circular, smooth buttons,
Big, black cars,
Enormous, thick bedsteads,
Thin, rusty spoons,
Round, bent pans,
Big, long gates.
F. H. O. age 8
Almuñécar International School
Singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton said: “Magnificent imagination seeing the scrap yard as a potential feast. Strong, earthy vocabulary evocative of the scene. Very Good.”
Selected primary poem
Johnny lost his tractor
He looked……
Under the bed
Which was red
Behind the curtains
He asked some merchants
He asked the fairy
Who took his tooth
(Will she tell the truth?)
He climbed a tree
Where he saw a bee
In the fridge
And over the bridge
He looked in the garden
He said to his cat,
“I beg your pardon,
My tractor, where could it be?”
He asked Mary
“My tractor, where could it be?”
He searched all day and night
“My tractor, where could it be?
I’ve been everywhere
Where I could possible be
Where could it be?”
“In the toy box,” said mum.
William Thiem, age 9
Laude San Pedro International College
The judges loved the way this poem evoked an all-too-familiar situation: after looking for something in all sorts of imaginative places, it rather disappointingly turns up where it was supposed to be.