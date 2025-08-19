This is the moment a young girl suffered serious burns from fireworks during 'fire bull' celebration in Spain

Silvia Tubio Huelva Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:31 Share

The town hall in Escacena del Campo in the Huelva province of Spain's Andalucía region has issued a statement on social media confirming that at least one young girl was injured early on Sunday morning during the closing ceremony of the patron saint festivities, when a series of firework displays took place. The girl was watching the 'toro de fuego' (fire bull) performance - a man carrying a beast-shaped frame on his back from which fireworks are launched - when one of the pyrotechnic devices hit her.

The municipal statement directly blames the person responsible for the device, accusing him of recklessness. "The person carrying the pyrotechnic device acted recklessly when he approached a group of young people sitting on a bench. Following this incident, we have also received testimonies from residents who reported previous reckless behaviour by this worker, such as attempting to carry the device into an area with parked vehicles."

The town hall posted a video on its official Facebook page showing the moment the 'toro de fuego' charged at a group of people sitting on a bench. The municipality has initiated proceedings to file a complaint against the responsible person, although it is unclear whether he is an employee of the fireworks company that provided the display. The town hall has also assured the girl's family that the municipal team is available if they wish to take the matter to court.

"We want to make it clear that we strongly condemn this type of irresponsible behavior, which has nothing to do with the festive and traditional essence of our celebration. The 'toro de fuego' should be a popular spectacle for enjoyment and fun, never a risk to the safety of those who do not actively participate or are merely spectators," the statement reads.

For now, only the young girl has been confirmed as injured. She requires treatment for first- and second-degree burns. The town hall has also encouraged residents to report any other incidents that may have occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.