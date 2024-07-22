Young 'English-speaking' man dies after plunging into river from bridge in Seville

ABC de Sevilla Seville Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A young man died at midnight on Sunday (21 July) after plunging from the Barqueta bridge into the Guadalquivir river in Seville.

A large team of firefighters, National Police, Local police and emergency medical service personnel were deployed in the vicinity of the bridge following a call to the emergency services alerting them to a young man who had fallen into the water.

However, when the body was located, health services could only certify the death of a male in his early thirties.

As confirmed by 112 Andalucía to Europa Press, it was at 00.10am when they received a notification that an 'English-speaking' person had fallen into the water from the bridge.

The National Police force has told ABC that officers are currently investigating the incident to clarify the circumstances leading up to it.