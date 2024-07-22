Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young &#039;English-speaking&#039; man dies after plunging into river from bridge in Seville
112 incident

Young 'English-speaking' man dies after plunging into river from bridge in Seville

National Police force officers are currently investigating the incident to clarify the circumstances leading up to it

ABC de Sevilla

Seville

Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:33

Opciones para compartir

A young man died at midnight on Sunday (21 July) after plunging from the Barqueta bridge into the Guadalquivir river in Seville.

A large team of firefighters, National Police, Local police and emergency medical service personnel were deployed in the vicinity of the bridge following a call to the emergency services alerting them to a young man who had fallen into the water.

However, when the body was located, health services could only certify the death of a male in his early thirties.

As confirmed by 112 Andalucía to Europa Press, it was at 00.10am when they received a notification that an 'English-speaking' person had fallen into the water from the bridge.

The National Police force has told ABC that officers are currently investigating the incident to clarify the circumstances leading up to it.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  3. 3

    Papers from Napoleon's invasion of Malaga turn up at a Costa del Sol flea market
  4. 4 Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route
  5. 5 New Fuengirola memorial does not please all sides
  6. 6 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  7. 7 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway and his crazy birthday party in Malaga
  9. 9

    Supermarket wines
  10. 10 Pia Beck: 'A shining light' in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad