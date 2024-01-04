Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yellow warnings activated in four Andalusian provinces for heavy rain, storms and hail
The weather

Yellow warnings activated in four Andalusian provinces for heavy rain, storms and hail

State weather agency Aemet is forecasting up to 15mm of rain to fall in one hour from 12 noon today (Thursday 4 January)

Almudena Nogués / Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 4 January 2024, 08:40

Compartir

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow warnings for heavy rainfall in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Huelva and Seville from 12 noon this Thursday (4 January) until the end of the day. In addition to these provinces, Cadiz will be placed on alert from 6pm..

According to information published by Aemet, the alerts for heavy rain will be active in the Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba), the Aracena area of Huelva and the Sierra Norte de Sevilla. The yellow warning will also affect the coast of Cadiz, the interior of the province - including the Grazalema area - and the Strait of Gibraltar. In the four provinces, up to 15mm of rain is expected in one hour and rainfall may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, according to the state agency's forecast.

Looking ahead to Friday, the day of the Three Kings parades, the warnings will remain at yellow level, but this time for coastal phenomena (in Almeria and Granada provinces) and for frost in Jaén. In the first two, the forecast is for westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 3 metres. In Cazorla and Segura the accumulation of snow in 24 hours could be 5 cm. The snow level will drop to 900 metres by the end of the day and the main coverage is expected to be above 1200 metres.

Related news

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged in the southwest of the Andalucia region and will rise in the rest, with isolated frosts in the eastern inland areas. Maximum temperatures will be on the rise on the Mediterranean coast and with slight changes in other areas.

Winds will blow moderately westerly on the coast, more intense on the Mediterranean coasts. In the rest of the region, winds are expected to be light and variable, predominantly westerly.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja town hall takes back control of old restaurant below iconic Balcón de Europa viewpoint
  2. 2 Antonio Banderas issues casting call for his Malaga theatre company, and this is who he's looking for
  3. 3 Estepona, Marbella and Benalmádena among Top 5 of Spain's fastest-growing towns
  4. 4 More than 13,000 teaching jobs up for grabs in Andalucía this academic year
  5. 5 Work to stop flooding on promenade in Fuengirola finally begins
  6. 6 Two men allegedly kidnapped by flatmate in Mijas claim they were held at gunpoint, gagged and threatened for 15 hours
  7. 7 Late Dani Lorenzo goal rescues a point for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Major obstacle stands in the way of office development on well-known site on outskirts of Malaga
  9. 9 Malaga was fourth-placed province in Spain for highest number of jobs created in 2023
  10. 10 Local Police force in Torremolinos launches new gender-based violence unit

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad