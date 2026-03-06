Andalucía weather: yellow alert for snow in four provinces and rough seas in the Med

Snow returns with a vengeance for most of Andalucía this Friday.

Snow will show its face again this Friday in several parts of Andalucía. Aemet has activated yellow alerts for snowfall in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Granada and Jaen, while the region's Mediterranean coast will be affected by wind and heavy swells for much of the day.

In Cadiz province, the yellow warning for snow will be in force from 06:00am to 06:00pm in the Grazalema area. Accumulations of up to two centimetres in 24 hours is forecast there, mainly in those places above 1,200 metres, with a snow level of between 900 and 1,000 metres.

Where will it snow in southern Spain? Snowfall warnings (yellow alert) have been given primarily in high-altitude mountainous regions: Granada: The heaviest falls are forecast for Guadix, Baza, and the Cuenca del Genil, with up to 5cm of snow above 1,400 metres. Cadiz: The Grazalema area is under alert until 6pm, with a snow level dropping to 900–1,000 metre Jaen: Constant alerts are in place for Cazorla and Segura until midnight. Almeria: Snow is expected in the Almanzora valley and Los Vélez above 1,200 metres.

The same alert level applies to Granada province. The Cuenca del Genil will remain on yellow alert from 9:00am to 7:00pm, while Guadix and Baza will remain on alert for the whole day. In these areas, accumulations of up to five centimetres of snow could be recorded in 24 hours, especially at altitudes above 1,400 metres.

In Jaen, it's the mountainous areas of Cazorla and Segura that are subject to a yellow warning for snowfall until midnight on Friday, with similar accumulations forecast in the higher altitude areas.

Meanwhile, in Almeria, snow may appear from midday in the Almanzora valley and Los Vélez, where accumulations of up to two centimetres are expected in 24 hours at a snow level of around 1,200 metres.

Rough waters on the Mediterranean coastline

Wind and sea conditions are also a factor in today's weather along the region's Mediterranean coastline. An orange alert for coastal phenomena has been activated in the Levante part of Almeria from 7:00am to 6:00pm, with southwest winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour and waves that could reach four metres. The alert will then be downgraded to yellow until the end of the day.

In addition, a yellow alert for coastal phenomena will be in effect from 3:00pm in the western part of Almeria province and Almeria city too, with winds expected to reach up to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of up to three metres.

The maritime storm will also affect the Granada coast, where the yellow alert will remain active until 4:00pm, as well as several points along the Malaga coastline - Sol, Guadalhorce and the Axarquia areas - until early afternoon, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.