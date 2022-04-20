Where do Covid face masks still have to be worn in Andalucía from today? Although in general they are no longer obligatory inside buildings, there are some exceptions which are important to remember

The long-awaited day has finally arrived. From today, Wednesday 20 April, it is no longer obligatory to wear a mask inside buildings in Spain (with a few exceptions) although it will be a few days before they disappear altogether from schools in Andalucía. However, the regional government’s Minister for Education and Sport, Manuel Alejandro Cardenete, said on Monday that the change is imminent. “We are going to take it gradually, and remove the mask rule from the youngest pupils upwards," he explained.

It is important to remember that there are exceptions to the lifting of the mask rule. They must still be worn in medical settings such as health centres, hospitals, pharmacies and blood transfusion centres, although hospital patients do not have to wear them in their room.

Masks also have to be worn by people who work in or visit care homes, although they are not compulsory for the residents themselves .

Passengers on planes, trains, buses and any other type of public transport still have to wear a mask, but not in stations or on platforms. On ships, masks have to be worn if it is not possible to maintain 1.5 metres social distance.

Nearly 1.5 million cases

Andalucía is saying goodbye to masks after registering 1,428,789 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. So far, 13,496 people in the region have died and 71,713 have been admitted to hospital, 7,010 of them in intensive care. At present there are 611 patients with Covid-19 in Andalusian hospitals, of whom 44 are in an intensive care unit.