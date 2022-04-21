Face masks are no longer mandatory in Andalusian schools and colleges The Junta’s Ministry of Education has sent new instructions to the region's educational centres in which it asks them to maintain other Covid-19 prevention and protection measures

On Wednesday afternoon, 20 April, the Junta’s Ministry of Education and Sports sent new instructions to educational centres across the region, which stated that “the use of the mask in educational centres or services will not be mandatory. But its use will be obligatory on school transport for pupils aged from 6 years old, and recommended for those from 3 to 5 years.

However, the instruction, signed by the Deputy Minister, Mari Carmen Castillo, said that, notwithstanding the foregoing, "the fundamental objective of offering a safe school environment to students and professionals working in the educational system must be maintained, continuing with the prevention, protection, surveillance and health promotion measures that are already being carried out in educational centres and services.

The region’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, said this morning that since yesterday "the use of masks in educational centres is not mandatory", because with the decree published in the BOE Official State Gazette "there is no capacity to urge the mandatory use of masks in school environments.”

However, Aguirre added, “we still recommend vulnerable people or those who have any coronavirus symptoms to continue wearing the mask.”