What will the weather be like this autumn in the south of Spain? This is Aemet's forecast

"More of the same". This is how the regional delegate of Aemet in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino, sums up what is expected for autumn in the region. According to the state weather agency's forecast, the south of Spain will continue the trend of recent months and years, with a reduction in rainfall and temperatures above seasonal values.

Autumn is therefore expected to be "warmer and drier than normal" in Andalucía, with the possibility of "more intense" droughts as a result of the high temperatures recorded this summer, with 0.8C more than usual for this time of year - the average temperature has been 25.7 degrees.

The weather models point to a 70% probability that autumn will be "warmer than normal" in Andalucía. As for rainfall, although the statistics are more "ambiguous", there is a 40% probability that the new season will be drier than usual. Regarding rainfall, Juan de Dios del Pino has not ruled out the possibility of droughts in the coming months and that these will be "more intense" as a result of an atmosphere with "a lot of energy" accumulated due to the high temperatures of the summer.

"The summers are eating up part of the spring and autumn", said Juan de Dios del Pino, who detailed how in the last 11 years, the greatest amount of water has come in the spring - with droughts - to the detriment of the winters, when storms are recorded. The agricultural year, which ended on 1 September, closed with a water deficit of 64.6 litres per square metre less. "We are in a drought. A very long, very extensive drought," he added.

By way of a summary of the summer, the regional delegate of Aemet in Andalucía remarked that it has not been homogeneous, registering a first part with "many temperature oscillations - "thermal sawtooths"- which "are not usual" but are produced as an effect of the droughts; and a second part in which the peaks between the maximum and minimum temperatures have been "less pronounced".

August was the second warmest month since 1961, with four heatwaves, second only to the same month in 2023, when there were five. The heat waves this past August were "shorter" than in 2023 and affected "less surface area". Finally, Juan de Dios del Pino said he is confident that the drought will "break" in the coming months, an event which, in his experience, will occur "suddenly".