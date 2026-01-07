What will 2026 bring?

Solange Vázquez Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 17:50 Share

Since the dawn of time we humans have had a complicated relationship with the future: on the one hand, obviously, we hope to reach it, but, at the same time, the idea of the unpredictable - that which is beyond our control, terrifies us. Back in cave times, rituals were performed in the hope of glimpsing into the future. And now, somehow - esoteric questions aside - we are still trying to get a glimpse of what is to come.

Hence, in recent weeks, all sorts of lists have been made about what 2026 will bring. In the end, they are predictions, estimates... and they may or may not come true. But they have one thing in common: we love them. Here are some of the things we'll be hearing a lot about over the next 12 months - or so the experts think - from the more momentous, such as the global economic situation, to the downright frivolous, such as the latest fashion, because, after all, our day-to-day history is written in the big and the small.

The world? Not so good .

People with money and power are always particularly concerned about the future, which is why they are especially fond of predictions (obviously, those based on statistics and studies not on what a fortune-teller says). And one of the political-economic bibles is The Economist, which at the end of every year and the start of a new one, publishes its predictions.

For 2026, it does not predict anything good: more geopolitical conflicts and financial crisis. The worst thing is that the experts say they are usually right. The weekly's magazine's experts believe that the US - the nation that sets the international course - will be increasingly isolated - to the benefit of China - and will celebrate its 250th birthday in an internal environment so polarised that it will almost have the overtones of civil war.

And Europe may suffer from Russia's stalemate in Ukraine, as experts believe Putin will want to retaliate by opening avenues of chaos on the continent. Meanwhile in Spain... Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, alias 'El Superviviente' (The Survivor), will have to live up to his nickname to finish his term in office, as he intends to do, which means a constant political tidal wave is in the offing.

A decisive year for AI

Everyone says that 2026 will be a decisive year for AI. If the last two years have been the year of fascination with it, this year, experts are saying, will be the year of truth. A MIT study reveals that 95% of AI pilot programmes in companies have not generated any return. If its implementation does not accelerate, it may lose its weight as an economic driver, but if it slows down too much, it may generate social rejection. How will it manage? It will take a lot of intelligence... Above all, because some experts are predicting a trend that is already timidly emerging: a return to 'the human' after several years absorbed by virtual worlds, WhatsApp, dating apps, influencers...hence the demand for face-to-face personal relationships, for material objects such as photo albums or vinyl records, for less saturated tourist destinations, for less use of social media as a sign of a better quality of life.

Hobbies

What are we going to do to feel better in this troubled world? Well, for yet another year, we will look at the so-called wellness trends to see if any of them help us to improve our day-to-day lives, which is where we can act (in geopolitics and the world economy we may not be so decisive). This year, experts point to the possible arrival in Spain of a sport that is currently taking the USA by storm: pickleball.

Nearly 20,000 people in Spain have already taken up this sport, which combines elements of tennis, padel and badminton and which is already very popular on the other side of the pond, with nearly 50 million players. It is estimated that in 2026 it will be the most played sport there, surpassing basketball, and in Spain a rapid growth in its popularity is foreseen.

More things? We have been hammered in the gym with strength, strength, strength... and it is very good, yes, but old acquaintances such as yoga and pilates are going to regain prominence. The reason? Flexibility and functionality are going to be the physical objective for this new year.

Taking care of oneself without stress

Let's just say that the broad self-care trends for 2026 are more relaxed than in previous years. Not only in terms of physical exercise - we've already talked about a form of exercise that's more about moving than pounding yourself - but also in terms of diet. Experts believe that calorie counting will go out of fashion and that instead experts will simply recommend sensible, moderate portions and fresh food.

And, in this context, also take special care with fibre intake, probiotics and prebiotics, because intestinal health is not only a digestive issue: it will help us in many aspects including mental health, as it will help us to control the dreaded stress.

Colour...cloud dancer

Each year has its official colour and if this year it was 'Mocha Mousse', a soft brown and last year it was 'Peach Fuzz' - a subdued peach - in 2026 things are going even lighter. The protagonist will be 'Cloud Dancer', a white with "a calming influence on a society rediscovering the value of serene reflection", says Pantone, the company that determines which colour will 'rule' in fashion and design each year.

What's special about this white? "It cuts through grey skies to reveal clear, cool blues in hazy sunlight", say the people at the Pantone Color Institute, who have been choosing the colour of the year for more than two decades. For those of us who are still wondering what it's like: a soft, natural, neutral white with warm undertones that they say goes with everything and particularly with pastel shades. Does everyone like it? There are already complaints on the internet that it's too bland - is it a premonition of the character of 2026?

Those who know how our brain works well (psychiatrists, psychologists, neuroscientists) always say that it is characterised by two things that actually go together: it is somewhat 'lazy' - it hates using resources in vain and is designed to save energy - and it seeks security above all else, hence it dislikes uncertainty. And for a very practical reason: worrying about what is to come 'wastes' energy.

That's why the brain likes predictions, because it wants to plan and establish patterns for the future so it doesn't overexert itself. "We love reading about the trends of 2026 because the future awakens a mixture of restlessness and curiosity in us", says María Padilla, from Capital Psicólogos.

As she explains, anticipating what's to come - in economics, fashion or lifestyle - "gives us a certain sense of control". "But there is also something of a game: we want to know what will be in, what will be the latest thing, what will surprise us. It's like peering through a crack into tomorrow to try to understand it... or at least imagine it," says the psychologist.