What is the current state of Andalucía's reservoirs?

Andalucía's reservoirs have lost 49 cubic hectometres of water this week, which represents 24.3 per cent of their capacity (2,715 hectometres).

This water reserve level is almost seven percentage points lower compared to last year, when, with 3,440 cubic hectometres, the region's reservoirs stood at 30.8 percent.

According to Tuesday's data (11 July) from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, consulted by Europa Press, in the last week, the water stored in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin fell 0.4 per cent to 22.7 per cent with a total of 1,825 cubic hectometres, while those of the Andalusian Mediterranean basin fell 0.6 per cent to 31.9 per cent, with a total of 374 cubic hectometres.

These are the two main reservoir systems in Andalucía. The others are the Tinto, Odiel and Piedras in Huelva, and the Guadalete-Barbate in Cadiz. The reservoirs in Huelva fell by one cubic hectometre to 158, with their reserve at 69 per cent of their capacity, and those in Cadiz lost 25 hectometres (hm3) to 358, and stand at 21.7 per cent.

Nationally, Spain's water reserve is at 45.8 per cent of its total capacity. The reservoirs currently store 25,652 hm3 of water, a decrease of 427 hm3 in the last week (0.8 per cent of total capacity).