These are the 11 municipalities that are now on alert for West Nile Virus in Andalucía

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of health has added Aznalcázar in Seville to the municipalities currently under alert for the West Nile Virus in the region. The virus was detected in culex mosquitoes in a trap located less than 1.5 kilometres from the town centre. Mosquitoes with WNV have also been detected in a trap located in the municipality of Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville), more than 1.5 kilometres from the town centre, so the municipality remains at high risk.

There are now 11 Andalusian municipalities on alert. Besides Aznalcázar, there are La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz), which will remain on alert until 9 December; Guadalcázar (Cordoba), where the situation has been extended until 3 December; in Seville, there are Las Cabezas de San Juan, until 20 November; Morón de la Frontera until 26 November; La Rinconada and Almensilla, until 27 November; San Juan de Aznalfarache, Mairena del Aljarafe and Gelves, until 9 December; and Burguillos and the Torrepalma de Carmona population centre, until 10 December.

What does the alert mean?

An area is declared on alert for at least four weeks, after which the alert is deactivated only after no new cases have been detected in mosquitoes, birds or horses. Once a municipality is declared under alert, surveillance (entomological, animal and human) is increased and promotional activities are launched in schools and residential areas. Residents are further kept informed through pharmacies and health centres, which are responsible for suggesting protective measures.

At the same time, the local administration intensifies control measures and treatment of mosquitoes transmitting the disease, according to the municipal plan. The area in a radius of 1.5 kilometres from the place where the larvae or mosquitoes have been detected has to be treated.

Mosquito control

On the other hand, the authorities responsible for the active search for mild cases in the areas on alert and for the monitoring of the situation have carried out laboratory studies to rule out infection in a total of 393 people, all of whom have tested negative. This season, there have been three confirmed cases of WNV in adults: in Mojácar (Almeria), Morón de la Frontera and La Rinconada (Seville), in addition to the probable case concerning a child in Andújar (Jaén).

Numerous mosquitoes have been under surveillance in the 208 traps installed all over Andalucía. Many of these insects have been located in Estepona (Malaga), Isla Mayor, Villamanrique de la Condesa and La Puebla del Río (Seville). Moderate populations have been detected in Barbate (Cadiz); Motril (Granada); Alhaurín de la Torre, Mijas and Malaga city (Malaga); Almensilla, Bollullos de la Mitación and Coria del Río (Seville). The rest of the traps show a low presence.