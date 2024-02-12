Weather turnaround as spring-like temperatures of up to 24C return to south of Spain

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 12 February 2024, 09:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

The weather forecast for this Monday (12 February) will continue with cloudy skies in general and with rain in the extreme north and southeast of the Spanish mainland, with an almost generalised increase in temperatures, with frost being restricted solely to the mountain areas. However, strong winds are forecast on the coast of eastern Andalucía and very strong gusts in parts of the eastern third of the country, according to the state weather agency (Aemet).

In Andalucía, highs of 24C are expected in Malaga; 23 in Seville, Cordoba and Almeria and 21 degrees in Huelva.

Specifically, in terms of significant phenomena, along with these intervals of strong winds in the south, a change of direction and a sudden increase in wind intensity is expected, with very strong gusts in the Cantabrian Sea area in the morning.

There will be cloudy skies in general with precipitation in the extreme north and southwest of the Spanish mainland, which could extend, with less probability and in a weaker form, to other areas of the country, less probable the further eastwards and which could be somewhat more intense and persistent in the Sierra de Cazorla area.

On the other hand, no precipitation is expected in the Balearic Islands, where there will only be some cloudy intervals, as well as in the Canary Islands.

As for the snow levels on the Iberian Peninsula, they will be 1,400/1,800m in the Pyrenees, 1,600/2,000m in the northwest and centre, and 2,000/2,600m in the south.

Rising temperatures

Temperatures will increase almost across the board, even noticeably in large areas of the southern half of Spain and the northern plateau. Maximum temperatures will exceed 20C in provincial capitals such as Alicante (24C), Castellón de la Plana (24C) and Malaga (24C), among others.

The minimum temperatures that will be recorded will no longer be below zero. The lowest minimum temperatures will be in Soria, Vitoria, Teruel and Huesca with 2C.

Therefore, frosts will be restricted to northern and central mountains and are only expected to be moderate in the Pyrenees.

Wind gusts

The wind will be predominantly westerly and south-westerly on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, with strong winds on the coast of eastern Andalusia and very strong gusts in inland areas of the eastern third of the country and in the lower Ebro area.

On the Cantabrian coast there will be a sudden change in the intensity and direction of the wind, with very strong gusts, which will mainly affect the eastern coasts of Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country. The wind will be light and variable in the Canary Islands, tending to the northeast.