Weather experts warn of extreme heat and intense storms in the south of Spain: these will be the areas affected

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 19:09 Compartir

There will be a new meteorological medley in the Andalucía region of southern Spain with a number of active weather warnings this week. In the case of this Monday they were for heat, storms, heavy rain and coastal phenomena. A bit of everything.

It will be just a foretaste of a complicated mid-June in the region, where the warnings will remain in place until at least Wednesday. "This week will be marked by heat, with maximum temperatures of 40C in parts of the southern half of Spain," warned the spokesperson for the state meteorological agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo. "In addition, there will be nights when the mercury will not drop below 22 to 24C. This rise in temperatures will be favoured by a mass of warm air from North Africa, which will also bring with it suspended Sahara desert dust in the atmosphere that will give rise to 'calima' haze. In addition, there will be arisk of thunderstorms until the weekend," he pointed out.

In addition, storms will take centre stage in Andalucía on Tuesday. "Pay particular attention to the storms during the first part of the week mainly in the southern plateau, Andalucía region and the inland areas of the eastern half of the country, as they will leave locally heavy or very heavy downpours, with probable flash floods in ravines and wadis, according to high-resolution models," said Samuel Biener, researcher and disseminator of climatology and editor of the Meteored weather portal.

At the moment, state agency Aemet has activated official weather warnings for 17 June in six Andalusian provinces. All except Almeria and Malaga will be affected by a new episode of extreme heat with record highs of over 38C. The worst effects will be borne by Cordoba and Seville, with amber warnings for maximum temperatures of 41 degrees. Storms, meanwhile, will be concentrated in Granada province - in Guadix and Baza - and Jaén province, in Cazorla and Segura. Aemet warns of strong gusts of wind due to these stormy phenomena.

For tomorrow, the state body also forecasts "a slight presence of dust in suspension, with the possibility of mud deposits" and strong levante in the Strait of Gibraltar, with occasionally very strong gusts, diminishing at the end of the day.

"On both Tuesday and Wednesday we will have temperatures between 5 and 10C above normal for the time of year in large parts of the country, both in maximum and minimum temperatures. Therefore, they will be days of intense midsummer heat. In addition, there will be dust in suspension that will give rise to 'calima' haze due to a mass of warm air from North Africa," the Aemet spokesperson pointed out.

It is also worth mentioning the hot nights, as there will be no respite. "Tropical nights will be widespread in Andalucía, without ruling out the possibility of some torrid minimum temperatures (nights where the temperature does not drop below 25C)," Meteored added.