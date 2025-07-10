Vueling increases number of seats available on Andalucía flights in July and August by 11%

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 10 July 2025, 20:53 Compartir

Vueling - the second airline in terms of passenger volume on the Costa del Sol - has announced that it will increase its capacity to and from Andalucía in July and August. In the next two months, the company is offering 1.5 million seats at Malaga Airport, 11% more than during last year's summer.

The Spanish low-cost airline is the only one with a presence in the six Andalusian airports: Malaga, Seville, Almeria, Granada, Jerez and Cordoba. This summer it will operate 38 routes connecting with 16 destinations, ten of them domestic and six international. The airline will offer more than 5 million seats across the region during the high season, focusing on strengthening connections with the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. "There is also an increase in capacity on international routes, with more than one million seats from Andalucía to foreign destinations," the airline says.

The Costa del Sol airport is the epicentre of operations, with yet another Vueling aircraft stationed at the facility. The airline connects Malaga Airport with Amsterdam, London-Gatwick and Paris-Orly, among other destinations, but weekly flights to these three have increased this summer. In addition, Vueling has extended its operations in the Canary Islands, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona. Other destinations that can be reached from the Costa del Sol are: Lanzarote, Bilbao, Brussels, Cardiff, Rome, Ibiza and Santiago de Compostela.