Two new deaths bring the number of fatalities from heat stroke this summer in Andalucía to ten

Two new deaths from heat stroke in the provinces of Seville and Cordoba bring to ten the number of people who have died so far this summer in Andalucía due to high temperatures, according to the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs.

The last two cases have been recorded in the town of Cazalla de la Sierra in Seville, with the death of a 53-year-old man, and in the municipality of Bélmez in Cordoba, where a 75-year-old woman lost her life.

The other most recent victim was a 77-year-old man who died of heat stroke last Sunday in La Rambla, Cordoba. In the last two cases the deceased had a personal history that were considered special risk factors, so they were included in risk group I of those covered by the Andalusian protocol for coordination against the effects of excessive temperatures on health 2025.

The other deaths from heat stroke were a 58 year old man in Cordoba on 22 June; a 75 year old man in Cordoba on 2 July; an 86 year old man in Almeria (week of 4-12 July); a 33-year-old man in Huelva (week of 4 to 12 July); a 72-year-old man in Cordoba (week of 4 to 12 July); a 22-year-old man in Jaen (between 13 July to 11 August); and a 61-year-old woman in Cadiz (between 13 July to 11 August).

Since the activation of the Andalusian protocol on 16 May, 24 cases of heat stroke have been diagnosed, of which 23 required hospital admission. From the start of the season until 14 August, according to the latest available data, 994 emergencies due to heat-related cases have been recorded, of which 660 were treated in primary care and 334 in hospital care.

According to the system for monitoring daily mortality from all causes (MoMo), an application developed within the framework of the 'plan of preventive actions against the effects of excessive temperatures', coordinated by the ministry of health, the observed deaths attributable to this effect in Spain are 2,635.