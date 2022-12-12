Tributes from Junta following the sudden death of Esperanza Nieto The 52-year-old from Malaga died on Saturday, just one day after being diagnosed with leukemia

Colleagues of Esperanza Nieto at the Junta de Andalucía and Malaga university have paid tribute to her this Monday morning, following the news that she died unexpectedly on Saturday, just one day after being diagnosed with leukemia. Since 2019 she had been the regional government’s general director for Planning and Economic and Financial Policy. Her funeral is taking place today, 12 December.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said there was a great feeling of sadness at having lost a colleague and that Esperanza Nieto had been a great professional. He said he sent his love and that of the whole Andalusian government to her family and loved ones.

"An exceptional woman"

Carolina España, the regional government’s Minister for the Economy, said she was very sad and her colleague’s death had come as a complete shock. “She was an exceptional woman, brilliant and sweet, who led an exemplary life and provided a loyal service to the Andalusian people,” she said.

Esperanza Nieto was born in Malaga in 1970 and qualified in Economic and Business Sciences at Malaga university, where she later became a lecturer.

In 1998 she joined Analistas Económicas de Andalucía as the head of the statistics and documentation department for research projects and studies, and worked as a macro-economics and economic analyst on issues pertaining to different productive sectors. She was single and had no children.