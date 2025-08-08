Tourism revenue is growing three times faster than the number of holidaymakers arriving in Andalucía

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 8 August 2025, 09:49 Share

The second quarter of this year once again confirms the maxim that tourist spending is growing more than the number of people visiting the Andalucía region of southern Spain. The regional government's minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal, has highlighted that, from April to May, Andalucía welcomed 10.2 million tourists, which is 2.4% more than for the same period last year. However, the average daily expenditure of these visitors has risen to 86.20 euros, meaning 6.1% higher than the previous year, according to the results of the ECTA survey. This is a quarterly survey of the state of tourism in Andalucía conducted by the region's IECA institute of statistics and cartography. "We are growing threefold in tourist income at the destination in relation to the number of tourists who visit us," stated Bernal from the Junta.

Malaga remains by far the most popular provincial destination for tourists in Andalucía. This survey data indicates that 28% of tourists were concentrated on the Costa del Sol province, followed by Cadiz, Seville and Granada with 18.4%, 15.9% and 11.7% respectively.

Furthermore, it detailed that 60% of tourists who visited the region in the second quarter of 2025 came from Spain and, of these, approximately half were from other parts of Andalucía. With regard to foreign tourists, this same report indicated that 29.3% came from the EU excluding Spain and 10.5% from the rest of the world.

However, the report does warn of a significant difference between the average expenditure of those visitors from other parts of Andalucía and that of tourists from elsewhere: "The origin of the tourist establishes differences in this spending, which varies from 74.84 euros spent by Andalusian tourists to 109.46 euros spent by those from the rest of the world."

Regarding travel motivation, the report notes that 83.5% of tourists who visited Andalucía did so for holidays, 10.7% to visit family and friends, 2.3% for work or business and the remaining 3.6% cited other reasons.

The most popular type of accommodation was hotels, chosen by 58.6% of visitors, while 33.8% opted for apartments, flats or villas. This year's tourists slightly reduced their average stay at 5.1 days, a 0.7% decrease compared to the previous year.

Tourists gave Andalucía a rating of nine out of ten. The highest scores went to three provinces: Jaen, Seville and Cadiz, with 9.4, 9.2 and 9.1 respectively. Malaga received a nine.