Trough of cold air arrives in Spain: temperatures will drop in the south by up to 10C with risk of showers in these areas

María José Lora Friday, 19 September 2025, 09:56

After the last couple of hot days with temperatures close to 40C in different parts of the Andalucía in southern Spain, it now seems that we can expect a marked change in the weather. The forecasts are clear: autumn will push away the sweltering heat from the weekend onwards.

According to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), this cooling will be felt in all provinces from Saturday onwards, with a drop in maximum temperatures of between 5C and 10C. A real respite after the peak of this hot spell, which prompted the activation of a yellow weather warning for heat on Thursday.

Zoom ELTIEMPO.ES

Sudden change of weather

In general terms, the Andalucía region is likely to see an abrupt change in weather in the next few days, as a front of cold air will cause temperatures to drop.

Despite the drop in temperatures, however, Andalucía will continue to sleep warm, with minimum values of 20C overnight. A slight drop is expected on Saturday and especially on Sunday.

Today (Friday) will see temperatures of around 36-38C, but Saturday will start the descent to lower values, which will be felt more strongly on Sunday. Seville and Cordoba will go from the almost 40C to 36C and 33C over the weekend, until reaching 30C on Monday.

In some Andalusian provinces, such as Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva, there will even be cloudy skies and maximum temperatures below 30C. Granada and Jaén can also expect some showers on Sunday, with maximum temperatures between 29C and 26C. Malaga province and the Costa del Sol might reach maximum values of no more than 30C over the weekend.