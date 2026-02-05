Granada police arrest three fugitives wanted on international warrants

C. L. Thursday, 5 February 2026, 12:15 Share

The drugs and organised crime unit of the National Police in Granada (UDYCO) has arrested a Venezuelan man and woman aged between 39 and 41 and a 41-year-old Spanish man, who were wanted by the Spanish and Venezuelan authorities.

The two Venezuelans were the subject of International Arrest and Extradition Orders (I.D.E.O.) and police were looking for the Spanish fugitive in relation to possession of arms, ammunition and explosives and another of money laundering.

The Spanish man was also charged with an offence of assault against police officers committed during his arrest.

The two Venezuelan nationals had international arrest warrants from Caracas for crimes of fraud committed in 2023.

Both detainees had allegedly fled the country in order to avoid a potential 30-year prison sentence and the UDYCO Central had received information that they may have been hiding in Granada province.

The third detainee, a 41-year-old Spanish man with an extensive criminal record, had been wanted by the Spanish judicial authorities since 2023 for offences including possession of weapons, ammunition and explosives and money laundering.

During the arrest, the Spanish man assaulted the officers and tried to run away on two occasions, but was finally intercepted and taken to police headquarters. He has already been taken to prison.