These are the recipients of the Junta's top honours during the region's Andalucía Day celebrations

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 11:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A plethora of Malaga province visionaries will be awarded Andalusian Medals this Tuesday, 28 February, in a ceremony in Seville, starting at noon, which can be followed live on the SUR in English website. The Antequera-based olive cooperative DCOOP, the businessman José Luis Sánchez Domínguez, the musical group Danza Invisible, the singer and musician Pablo López and the young surfer Sarah Almagro are among those to receive this special distinction.

Last Tuesday, regional ministers of the Junta de Andalucía approved this year's medal recipients, with the highest category – that of Hijo Predilecto (which roughly translates as 'favourite son' – being bestowed on the Jerez-born singer José Mercé and the Cordoban academic Santiago Muñoz Machado.

The complete list of award winners is as follows:

Hijo Predilecto: José Mercé (singer) and Santiago Muñoz Machado (academic)

Medal of Andalucía Social Sciences and Literature: Ánfora Nova Magazine (Cordoba) and Ateneo de Sevilla

Andalucía Medal for the Arts: Danza Invisible and Los Romeros de la Puebla

Andalucía Medal for Sport: Sarah Almagro (surfer) and María Pérez García (athlete)

Andalucía Medal for Solidarity and Concord: Plataforma Andaluza del Voluntariado, and Juan y Medio

Andalucía Medal for Research, Science and Health: Eva María Laín (researcher) and the Andalusian Confederation for Alzheimer's and Other Dementias

Medal for the Projection of Andalucía: Pablo López (singer and musician) and Álvaro Domecq Romero (horse-mounted bullfighter and founder of the Royal School of Equestrian Art)

Andalucía Medal for Environmental Merit: Manuel Titos (historian)

Medal of Andalucía for Economy and Business: José Luis Sánchez Domínguez and DCOOP

Andalucía Medal for Human Values: Andalusian Red Cross and National Police force

Manuel Clavero Arévalo Medal: Jarcha (musical group)