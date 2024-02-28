Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
José Luis Sánchez Domínguez, Antonio Luque (Dcoop), Javier Ojeda (Danza Invisible), Sarah Almagro and Pablo López. SUR
Día de Andalucía 2024

These are the recipients of the Junta's top honours during the region's Andalucía Day celebrations

The Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville hosts the ceremony from noon this 28 February, which can be watched live on the SUR in English website

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 11:10

Compartir

A plethora of Malaga province visionaries will be awarded Andalusian Medals this Tuesday, 28 February, in a ceremony in Seville, starting at noon, which can be followed live on the SUR in English website. The Antequera-based olive cooperative DCOOP, the businessman José Luis Sánchez Domínguez, the musical group Danza Invisible, the singer and musician Pablo López and the young surfer Sarah Almagro are among those to receive this special distinction.

Last Tuesday, regional ministers of the Junta de Andalucía approved this year's medal recipients, with the highest category – that of Hijo Predilecto (which roughly translates as 'favourite son' – being bestowed on the Jerez-born singer José Mercé and the Cordoban academic Santiago Muñoz Machado.

The complete list of award winners is as follows:

Hijo Predilecto: José Mercé (singer) and Santiago Muñoz Machado (academic)

Medal of Andalucía Social Sciences and Literature: Ánfora Nova Magazine (Cordoba) and Ateneo de Sevilla

Andalucía Medal for the Arts: Danza Invisible and Los Romeros de la Puebla

Andalucía Medal for Sport: Sarah Almagro (surfer) and María Pérez García (athlete)

Andalucía Medal for Solidarity and Concord: Plataforma Andaluza del Voluntariado, and Juan y Medio

Andalucía Medal for Research, Science and Health: Eva María Laín (researcher) and the Andalusian Confederation for Alzheimer's and Other Dementias

Medal for the Projection of Andalucía: Pablo López (singer and musician) and Álvaro Domecq Romero (horse-mounted bullfighter and founder of the Royal School of Equestrian Art)

Andalucía Medal for Environmental Merit: Manuel Titos (historian)

Medal of Andalucía for Economy and Business: José Luis Sánchez Domínguez and DCOOP

Andalucía Medal for Human Values: Andalusian Red Cross and National Police force

Manuel Clavero Arévalo Medal: Jarcha (musical group)

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 What is special about 28 February in Andalucía and why is it declared a public holiday?
  2. 2 Costa del Sol hotels forecast 78.5% occupancy rate for 'early' Easter week at end of March
  3. 3 Supermarket chains in Spain investigated over whether they are applying sales tax reduction on basic foods correctly
  4. 4 Swimming pool confusion on the Costa amid ongoing drought crisis: Will they be in use this summer?
  5. 5 More than 550 million euros of investment pumped into Costa del Sol hotels
  6. 6 The hidden, free to access natural spa in Malaga province fed by warm sulphurous water gushing from the ground
  7. 7 Work to renew main Costa del Sol sewer network gets under way in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies
  9. 9 Booking.com faces nearly 500-million-euro fine over alleged anti-competitive practices
  10. 10 Fake 'doctor' arrested after allegedly treating patients on Costa del Sol for more than 30 years

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad