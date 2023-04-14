These are the dates of all the public holidays in Andalucia in 2024 There will be 12 national and regional public holidays, with the proposal of two more from each municipality

The calendar of public holidays in Andalucia for next year has been confirmed. There will be 12 national and regional public holidays in 2024, with the possibility of two local holidays that will be proposed by each municipality.

Next year's public holidays in the Andalucian region will be:

Monday January 1, New Year's Day

Saturday January 6, Epiphany of the Lord (Epiphany)

Wednesday February 28, Día de Andalucia

March 28 and 29, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Wednesday May 1, Labour Day

Thursday August 15, Day of the Assumption of the Virgin

Saturday October 12, Spanish National Holiday

Friday November 1, All Saints' Day

Friday December 6, Constitution Day

Monday December 9, as the public holiday of December 8, Immaculate Conception Day, falls on a Sunday

Wednesday December 25, the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas Eve)

In addition to these twelve public holidays, there will be two local holidays which each municipality must propose to the Junta de Andalucía.

In the case of Malaga, Monday 19 August, which commemorated the capture of Malaga by the Catholic Monarchs, will also be a public holiday, as well as Sunday 8 September, which will be moved to Monday 9 September, the feast of Santa María de la Victoria, patron saint of Malaga.