These are five of the most spectacular hiking trails to do in Spain's Andalucía region this autumn

Autumn is one of the best times of the year to go walking in Andalucía. Temperatures drop, the forests fill with golden and reddish hues and many rivers recover their flow after the first autumn rains. All this makes hiking a perfect way to enjoy nature and, at the same time, disconnect from the daily grind.

So, if you are thinking of organising a weekend getaway or even just a day trip, here are five trails we recommend that stand out for their beauty and show just how varied the landscape can be in Andalucía.

1. The Vía Verde (the 'green way') of the Sierra Norte and Cerro del Hierro (Seville)

The Vía Verde of the Sierra Norte and Cerro del Hierro (Seville).

In the Sierra Norte mountain area in Seville province, you'll find one of the most comprehensive hiking trails to enjoy with family or friends. The Vía Verde follows the disused railway track that connects Cazalla-Constantina train station with the spectacular Cerro del Hierro.

The route uses the old mining railtrack, running for approximately 18 kilometres one way (almost 37 if you choose to do the round trip). Most of the path is flat and easygoing, which allows you to enjoy the meadows and the Huéznar river at a leisurely pace. One of the most special beauty spots is San Nicolás del Puerto, where it's worth stopping to see the Huéznar waterfalls. At the end of the trail, on Cerro del Hierro, you will find a rocky landscape formed by old mining operations and natural erosion, a unique place in Andalucía.

2. Malaga's Caminito del Rey

Caminito del Rey.

This is probably the most famous hiking trail in Andalucía - and for good reason. The Caminito del Rey in Malaga province offers an unforgettable experience: a walk along wooden walkways suspended over a gorge at an altitude of over 300 metres.

Its history is interesting: it was built in 1905 to provide access for the hydroelectric dam's workers and, years later, it received the name of "del Rey" ('the King's path') after Alfonso XIII's royal visit. It was closed for a long time due to its dangerous state, until its renovation in 2014, when it became a safe and accessible route for everyone. The route is linear, one-way only and is about 7.7 kilometres long. It can be completed in about three hours without too much difficulty. However, it is necessary to book your tickets in advance, as demand is extremely high. In return, you will get to enjoy one of the most impressive panoramic views of Andalucía.

3. Garganta Verde (Cadiz)

Garganta Verde (Cadiz).

In the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park lies the spectacular Garganta Verde, a deep, lush canyon carved out by water from the Bocaleones stream, with rock walls reaching up to 400 metres high overhead.

The route isn't very long, barely 2.5 kilometres, but it has a special charm. During the descent to the canyon, you can enjoy the colours of the forest that, in autumn, blend the usual intense greens with ochre and yellow tones. Moreover, this green 'cavern' is home to one of the largest colonies of griffon vultures in Europe. To access this trail, you must request a free permit at El Bosque's visitor centre, as the walk is located in a highly-protected area. Please note that, in summer, from 1 June to 15 October, access is limited to the first viewpoint for safety reasons.

4. Vereda de la Estrella (Granada)

Vereda de la Estrella (Granada).

If we're talking about classic hiking trails in Andalucía, then the Vereda de la Estrella, in the Sierra Nevada mountains, is a must. This trail begins in Güejar Sierra, in the Barranco de San Juan, and was once the access route to the mines and the old tramway that crossed the mountain range.

Nowadays it is one of the most popular hiking trails in Granada province, both for its accessibility and the views it affords. Along the footpath, which runs alongside the Genil river, you can enjoy spectacular panoramic views of some of the Iberian peninsula's highest peaks, such as Mulhacén and Veleta. The entire route is about 12.5 kilometres one way, which translates into about six hours if you do the round trip. It is not particularly technically challenging, but it does require a certain amount of stamina. If you prefer something shorter, you can always go as far as the Viso de las Nortes viewpoint and turn back from there.

5. Borosa river trail (Jaén)

Borosa river trail (Jaén).

We end this list in the Sierra de Cazorla mountains, one of the largest and most-visited natural areas in Spain. Of all its many hiking trails, the Borosa river trail is probably the most popular, and rightly so, as it combines turquoise pools, picture-postcard waterfalls and impressive rock faces flanking the river.

The trail start is simple and suitable for anyone, with a practically flat section that follows the riverbed to the Cerrada de Elías. This section, with wooden walkways nestled in a narrow canyon, is perfect for families and a leisurely stroll. As you continue on, the terrain becomes more challenging and some of the route's gems appear: the Tres Colas ('three tails') waterfall, the Calavera ('skull') waterfall and the imposing waterfall of Salto de los Órganos, with its 60-metre drop. All this on a trail that runs for about 11 kilometres, taking about three hours to complete.