Andalucía weather: amber warnings issued for Almeria and Granada as waves reach 4 metres

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:00 Share

This week's Tuesday without weather warnings in Andalucía seems to be an exception, as state meteorological agency Aemet has once again forecast strong winds for Wednesday and Thursday.

Aemet is putting Granada and Almeria under alert for coastal phenomena, with winds of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres in the Poniente area, Almeria city and the coast of Granada. The warning will be active from 6pm on Wednesday.

At 9pm on the same day, the meteorological agency will also activate a warning for strong western winds of up to 70km/h in Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, Guadix, Baza, the coast of Granada and the area of Cazorla and Segura (Jaén province).

For Wednesday, Aemet forecasts "cloudy skies, with high clouds on the Mediterranean slope and low clouds in the rest" of Andalucía. The agency does not rule out "scattered light rainfall in the late afternoon".

Temperatures will drop slightly and the winds will vary in intensity, "increasing to moderate westerly winds from midday, with strong intervals and very strong gusts on the coast and at high altitudes in the eastern third".

"An Atlantic front will cause an increase in clouds early in the morning Wednesday, with some showers in the afternoon in parts of central-western Andalucía"

Although Spain will regain its clear skies and sunny days this week, we cannot speak of total stability for the moment. Weather portal Meteored predicts clouds across the country early on Wednesday morning, "with some showers in western Galicia" and also "in parts of central-western Andalucía".

Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero advises locals against getting their hopes too high on Tuesday, when they will finally feel the temporary departure of winds. According to the forecast, the wind will return from midday on Wednesday and stay until the end of the day on Thursday.

Escudero also warns that maximum temperatures will drop on Thursday.

Coastal phenomena

Aemet will raise the warning for coastal phenomena in Almeria and Granada to amber on Thursday. There will be westerly winds of 60 to 70km/h and waves of three to four metres.

A yellow warning will remain active for gusts of 70km/h in Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) until 6am.