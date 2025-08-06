Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Juan Oliveira, the bar owner collecting beer glasses in the traditional way. TikTok
Bar owner in Spain goes viral with amazing beer glass-collection technique: 'They don't do this anymore'

Juan Oliveira revived the tradition earlier this year, making his way through the crowd while building a 'tower'

Nerea Fernández

Seville

Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:49

Art is everywhere in Seville, the capital of the Andalucía region in Spain, and even in the city's bars. If you don't believe it, ask the customers of the Taberna Azahar - a 'cofrade' (brotherhood) bar in the San Julián district, dedicated to the themes of the Semana Santa easter processions , where even the last sip of a Cruzcampo beer is experienced with passion.

During Easter this year, the bar revived a tradition that caused many smiles and comments, when Juan Oliveira - the owner of the bar - collected beer glass after beer glass, creating a tower and making his way through the crowd in a completely calm manner.

With the help of some customers and the applause of many others, he picked up the glasses in a true Seville style: balancing a high tower like a veteran 'costalero' (the people who carry the heavy floats during the Semana Santa processions), with a cigarette at the corner of his mouth.

@evajijijiji Típica Taberna sevillana, Azahar San Julián, muy cofrade, regentada por Juan Oliveira, ahí lo tenemos como recoge los vasos por el entorno del bar, tras acabar el paso de la resurrección #arte #taberna #camarero #juanoliveira ♬ sonido original - Eva Jimenez Lanza

"This is how glasses are collected in Seville, with art and with the help of the people," said one of the customers, author of the viral video. Meanwhile, as he watched the tower of glasses defy the laws of physics, Juan said: "They don't do this anymore."

Comments flooded social media, some of them fascinated, others a bit cheekier: "Well, that's about as light and comfortable as it gets"; "And with a cigarette in the mouth, of course"; "Try doing it with the thin glasses from Cruzcampo, let's see if you dare."

Bar Azahar doesn't need a gourmet menu or a glamorous decor. Its charm is in the details: in the aroma of its stews, in the sensation with which everyone who crosses its door enters or in the tower of glasses that walks through the crowd, exuding tradition and closeness.

Because in Seville, art is not taught - it is inherited and in this brotherhood corner, even the beer glasses play a role.

