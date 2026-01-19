Suspension of trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva to last 'more than four days'

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 19 January 2026, 14:15 Share

High-speed trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva were suspended around 8pm on Sunday after the fatal accident near Adamuz station (Cordoba). Spanish railway infrastructure company Adif first announced the cancellation of all high-speed journeys on this route for Monday, but the scale of the accident has been implying that more trains will be cancelled in the coming days.

The latest update has come from president of the state railway operator (Renfe) Álvaro Fernández Heredia, who confirmed that the suspension will last "more than four days".

Adif has set up an assistance phone line (900 10 10 20) to attend to the victims' relatives and the injured. Three in-person assistance points have been set up in Madrid, Huelva and Cordoba.

Thousands of passengers have been impacted by the cancellations since Sunday. All three operators (Renfe, Iryo and Ouigo) travel from Madrid to Andalucía on a daily basis. Ouigo told SUR that some 800 passengers were impacted by the cancellations on Sunday, to which another 1,900 were added on Monday. Renfe and Iryo have not yet confirmed their cancellations.

The derailed train operated by Italian company Iryo was covering the Malaga-Atocha route. Around 7.45pm, it entered Adamuz station, invading the opposite track and colliding with an Alvia Madrid-Huelva train that happened to be passing seconds after the derailment.

According to a Renfe statement, psychological assistance groups have been set up in Madrid, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville. The plan for assistance to railway accident victims and their families (PAVAFF) has also been activated.

Following the crash, the emergency services deployed extensive resources in response to the incident, including five mobile intensive care units, a logistical support vehicle and four units from the emergency critical care service (DCCU).