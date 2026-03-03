After the rain: the lush green hills of Granada's Alpujarra

Rafael Vílchez Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 16:23 Share

The recent rainfall has left a lush green landscape in Granada province's Alpujarra, turning paths, tracks and land into green blankets resplendent with grass and wildflowers.

Albuñol, Albondón, Cádiar, Turón, Murtas, Mecina Bombarón, Cádiar, Lobras, Sorvilán, Lújar, Lanjarón, the Barranco de Poqueira, Pórtugos, Trevélez, Almegíjar, La Tahá, Nevada, Ugíjar, Válor, Torvizcón, Almegíjar all seem to have been dyed green and a number of fountains and springs have regained water after long periods of drought. furthermore the rain has softened the soil and provided nitrogen and other nutrients necessary for plant growth.

However, the storms have also caused significant damage to rural infrastructure in the Alpujarra, including irrigation channels, agricultural roads and riverbanks.

There have also been many landslides and rock falls, mainly on the Torvizcón-Cádiar road and when the River Guadalfeo burst its banks there were cuts to the drinking water supply pipe in Órgiva and until work to the River Guadalfeo can be completed locals are receiving water from an alternative source.