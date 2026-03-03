Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The spectacular green landscape of Granada's Alpujarra after the rain. Rafael Vílchez
Weather

After the rain: the lush green hills of Granada's Alpujarra

The recent storms have also caused significant damage to rural infrastructure including irrigation channels, agricultural roads and riverbanks

Rafael Vílchez

Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 16:23

The recent rainfall has left a lush green landscape in Granada province's Alpujarra, turning paths, tracks and land into green blankets resplendent with grass and wildflowers.

Albuñol, Albondón, Cádiar, Turón, Murtas, Mecina Bombarón, Cádiar, Lobras, Sorvilán, Lújar, Lanjarón, the Barranco de Poqueira, Pórtugos, Trevélez, Almegíjar, La Tahá, Nevada, Ugíjar, Válor, Torvizcón, Almegíjar all seem to have been dyed green and a number of fountains and springs have regained water after long periods of drought. furthermore the rain has softened the soil and provided nitrogen and other nutrients necessary for plant growth.

However, the storms have also caused significant damage to rural infrastructure in the Alpujarra, including irrigation channels, agricultural roads and riverbanks.

There have also been many landslides and rock falls, mainly on the Torvizcón-Cádiar road and when the River Guadalfeo burst its banks there were cuts to the drinking water supply pipe in Órgiva and until work to the River Guadalfeo can be completed locals are receiving water from an alternative source.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nighttime water cuts announced for Vélez-Málaga
  2. 2 Diluting dog urine to become compulsory in Fuengirola
  3. 3 Andalucía Day derby delight as Malaga snatch all three points from trip to Granada
  4. 4 Local entertainment sector rallies after musical instruments stolen from a van in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Is retiring in Spain a smart financial move?
  6. 6 Twenty years of the most romantic orientation
  7. 7 The Byron of Andalucía: 190 years since the birth of Bécquer
  8. 8 Light, Shadow, and Comfort: Bespoke Architecture in Málaga
  9. 9 Medical, Surgical and Hospital Cover: Essential for Expatriates
  10. 10 Malaga hosts inaugural World Pickleball Championship Open

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish After the rain: the lush green hills of Granada's Alpujarra

After the rain: the lush green hills of Granada&#039;s Alpujarra