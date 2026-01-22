Search for bodies inside Adamuz trains is over: police and four dogs now comb tracks and forest

Álvaro Soto Madrid Thursday, 22 January 2026, 15:24 Share

The Guardia Civil are increasing efforts to find the two presumed victims of the Adamuz train crash who have been reported missing but have not been found. While the search inside the trains has ended, they are now combing the tracks and the surrounding forest, with the help of four sniffer dogs.

Forensic units, with the support of drones equipped with 3D forensic computer graphics systems, are working in the area of the crash, alongside the canine units.

The institute of legal medicine (IML) in Cordoba finished the autopsy of the 43 bodies found so far on Wednesday. Of them, only one remains to be identified.

By nationality, of the 45 missing-person reports filed at Guardia Civil stations, the vast majority concern Spanish nationals, with three reports involving citizens of Morocco, Russia and Germany. By age, one report concerns a minor, while in terms of gender 22 relate to women and 23 to men. The reports were filed in Madrid (2), Malaga (1), Cordoba (26), Seville-Cordoba (1), Huelva-Cordoba (10) and Huelva (5).

According to the integrated data centre (CID), of the total number of bodies transferred to the institute of legal medicine, 28 were on the Alvia train that was travelling between Madrid and Huelva; six on the Alvia tracks, another six inside the Iryo and three between the two trains.