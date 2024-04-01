Andalusian health service injects cash to boost Salud Responde backup service in event of system crash

Europa Press Monday, 1 April 2024, 21:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has put out to tender a contract for a backup service for the Salud Responde contact centre to "guarantee continuity of service through a virtual platform in the event of a system failure".

The contract out to tender is worth almost 200,000 euros according to information consulted by Europa Press on the Andalusian regional government's website.

The total estimated value of the contract is 406,559.64 euros and is for an estimated duration of 26 months with the deadline for submitting bids at 3pm on 22 April. The contract formalisation and start date is scheduled for 1 May.

According to the justification report issued for the contract the "purpose" of the contract is "to provide the technological platform that supports the operation of the Salud Responde contact centre with the necessary components for its survival in case of system failure due to total or partial failure of any of its components, so that it can continue to provide a service through a virtual platform in the cloud".

The Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias 061 de Andalucía (CES-061) is organised through a central headquarters and eight provincial services; one in each of Andalucía's eight provinces. It also manages the Salud Responde service, whose headquarters and internal platform share a building with Jaén's provincial 061 service.

The regional government stressed that the health emergency centre's services "are provided to the public 24 hours a day, every day of the year, without interruption, which is why it is essential to provide the services that support them", including the one that constitutes the object of this contract, as stated in the aforementioned justification report.

The same document clarifies that the awarding of the contract will be carried out through an "open" procedure, in order to "encourage maximum participation and competition from bidders" inviting anyone interested "to present their proposal".

The SAS has also stated the contract will not be divided up as the whole service "must be provided by the same company for technical reasons".

The Junta de Andalucía's health department set up the Salud Responde information and services centre in 2003. It manages requests for appointments with GPs, paediatricians, specialist doctors and nurses within the Andalusian public health system.