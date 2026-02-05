Granada road collapses into river seconds after family drives past

Sandra Martínez Thursday, 5 February 2026, 13:12 Share

A section of the Gr-4105 road, which connects Beas de Guadix and Marchal with Purullena in Granada province was destroyed when the Alhama river burst its banks on Wednesday 4 February, just seconds after a family passed by in their car.

Access was restricted as a precaution in the area but was reopened on Thursday morning reopened in Marchal. However, access to Polícar and Lugros, located behind the broken section of road, is still closed off and the river is still dangerously close to the road.

The mayor of Marchal, Juan Manuel Valdivia, was at the scene when the incident happened: "We had to leave the place because the ground began to give way. A family had passed just ten seconds earlier on the road in the direction of Polícar. We don't even want to imagine what would have happened if someone had been crossing the road."

Marchal town hall has carried out emergency work to six houses that have been affected by water leaks, although it has not been necessary to evacuate the occupants.