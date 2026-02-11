Andalucía shatters records with 30 billion euros revenue and 38 million visitors in 2025

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 11:45 Share

The year 2025 has marked a new chapter in the history of tourism in Andalucía, closing the year with record-breaking figures for visitors, revenue and job creation.

This has enabled the region to reach new milestones, such as the fact that the largest industry in the region has exceeded 30 billion euros in revenue for the first time, an eight per cent increase on the previous year.

This figure is complemented by another record-breaker: nearly 38 million tourists chose Andalusian destinations for their holidays, representing a 5.2 per cent increase on 2024.

The regional government's minister for tourism, Arturo Bernal, presented a summary concluding that "we are truly delighted, not so much with the numbers themselves, but above all with how they were achieved and the current direction of the tourism model.

The year 2025 was undoubtedly a historic year for Andalusian tourism. The results not only exceed our expectations, but also confirm the strength of a model that prioritises quality, income and employment. Juanma Moreno's government has built a new tourism strategy that is backed by this data."

Bernal stressed that the sector has generated employment for 482,000 workers, a ten per cent increase, with peak employment numbers of up to 531,000, and that these jobs are more stable due to the reduction of temporary employment to 20 per cent.

"The year-on-year growth is one of the highest on record. Tourism generated 43 per cent of all jobs created in Andalucía during the year. It is a key driver for the region's prosperity and for the creation of stable, quality job opportunities. We have left behind the model that prioritised tourist numbers and now we are focusing on the impact that this industry has on the well-being of the people of Andalucía", stated Bernal.

This honour normally goes to Junta president Juanma Moreno to review the year just gone at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), but the recent series of unfortunate events - the Adamuz train crash and the storms battering the region - kept the Junta president from attending.

Bernal highlighted the fact that tourist spending is increasing faster than the number of arrivals, noting that average daily expenditure reached 87.35 euros, up 6.8 per cent, while spending per stay reached 542 euros, with an average of 6.2 days per trip. "These figures reflect a type of tourism that brings more added value to the Andalusian economy and strengthens the social and business profitability of the sector."

Furthermore, he explained that "we are building a more balanced and sustainable model that reaches every corner of our region. Andalucía is consolidating its position as a competitive and diverse destination, prepared for the challenges of the future."

Bernal supported this claim with data showing a better distribution of tourist arrivals both seasonally and geographically. In this regard, he stated that a total of 775 Andalusian municipalities received tourists during 2025 and some 49 locations welcomed international tourism for the first time. He also confirmed that "all provinces recorded growth in visitor numbers, overnight stays and tourism employment, with particularly strong performance in emerging destinations".

As for the response from domestic and international tourism, Bernal first highlighted the record number of arrivals from abroad, with 6.6 per cent more than in 2024 and above the national average. "Revenue from these foreign markets amounted to 20.076 billion euros, an 8.8 per cent increase, which reinforces Andalucía's position as one of the most competitive destinations in southern Europe," he remarked.

He further noted that the domestic market continues to grow, rising nearly five per cent, while on the Costa del Sol it fell by almost the same percentage. "Andalucía has consolidated its position as the top destination for Spaniards, with a 21 per cent share of hotel accommodation."

Bernal has linked this positive performance on the international stage to the fact that "Andalucía has the best air connectivity in the history of the region, with 139,265 flights and 19.6 million passengers, and to a strategy based on sustainability, quality, innovation and legal security, backed by Andalucía's sustainable tourism law."