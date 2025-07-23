These are the most expensive hotels in Spain's Andalucá region in 2025: where are they and how much do they cost?

Hotel Villapadierna - one of the most expensive and exclusive hotels in Andalucía.

The Andalucía region in the south of the country has some of the most luxurious and expensive hotels in Spain. Towns and cities such as Marbella, Seville, Estepona and Chiclana de la Frontera stand out as premium tourism destinations, with accommodation that can easily exceed 1,000 euros per night, depending on the season.

From exclusive butlered villas to historic palaces transformed into five-star luxury hotels, these establishments go far beyond a simple stay by offering tailor-made experiences. Below, we take a look at the most expensive hotels in Andalucía, their location and how much it costs to enjoy a stay there.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace

Jacuzzi in one of the rooms of the Hotel Villapadierna.

This luxury hotel is a ten-minute drive from Puerto Banús in Marbella and features three 18-hole golf courses. It is designed as a Tuscan palace and houses a 2,000-square-metre spa, a Roman amphitheatre and a luxury beach club. Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort offers rooms and villas surrounded by beautiful gardens. All overlook the golf course, pool or gardens and, in some cases, the Mediterranean Sea.

The rooms are equipped with an air conditioner, satellite TV and luxurious bedding. The private bathrooms have a bathtub and shower, hairdryer, slippers and bathrobes. Some villas have a private swimming pool, while all have a private garden and kitchenette.

The thermal spa includes an indoor swimming pool and a gym. There are two saunas, three steam rooms and a Turkish bath. The Medical Wellness Institute offers a range of health and beauty treatments. The five restaurants at the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort have outdoor terraces with magnificent views. There is also an English bar with a fireplace. The rate includes a buffet breakfast served in the restaurant with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The average price per night is around 750 euros.

Palacio de Sancti Petri

Swimming pool in the Hotel Palacio de Sancti Petri in Chiclana de la Frontera

Set in an Andalusian palace, this luxury hotel offers direct access to the Barrosa beach, a free spa and a large outdoor pool. All rooms have a furnished balcony. Palacio de Sancti Petri, a Gran Meliá Hotel offers spacious rooms with a living room and a flat-screen satellite TV. They include free Wi-Fi and a minibar.

The hotel is located next to the Novo Sancti Petri golf course on the Costa de la Luz. Jerez Airport and the beautiful city of Cadiz are about 45 minutes away by car. Some of the hotel's superior rooms enjoy The Level personalised service, which includes access to a private adults-only swimming pool, free use of deluxe amenities, à la carte breakfast service in the room, private breakfast and an open bar area.

The Palacio de Sancti Petri, A Gran Meliá Hotel features a beautiful marble courtyard with arches and fountains. There are several restaurants in the courtyard and in the gardens, with buffet and à la carte options. The hotel spa has a Roman bath, footbath and water jets. Rooms are available from 550 euros.

Marbella Club Hotel

One of the rooms of the Marbella Club Hotel.

This luxury beachfront hotel is located between Marbella and Puerto Banús. It features two luxury swimming pools and five restaurants. Surrounded by lush gardens with direct access to the beach and with rooms with private terraces and sea or garden views, the Marbella Club Hotel was originally the private residence of Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe - the hotel's founder.

There are five restaurants serving international and traditional Spanish cuisine. In Puerto Banús, there is a wide variety of designer shops, bars and restaurants. The hotel offers a shuttle service to the Marbella Club Golf Resort. The 18-hole golf course was designed by Dave Thomas and overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and Africa.

The establishment also has a thalassotherapy spa overlooking the sea, which offers a wide range of treatments, such as sauna and water beds. This spacious complex also has a children's club. It includes a dance studio, a music room and an enchanted forest, among other educational and leisure facilities. Bookings start from 1,200 euros.

Gran Hotel Miramar

One of the rooms of the Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga.

The luxurious Gran Hotel Miramar GL is located in Malaga, ten metres from La Malagueta Beach. This beachfront hotel features a spa centre and a seasonal swimming pool.

The hotel's rooms are elegant, with views of the beach, the garden or the city. They are equipped with an air conditioner and a flat-screen satellite TV, a media library, a Bluetooth sound system and USB and HDMI ports. They also have a private bathroom with a bathtub, Bulgari toiletries and a mirror with a thermometer and a clock.

The hotel's Príncipe de Asturias restaurant serves international dishes with a Mediterranean touch. There is also a café bar with a casual atmosphere and a rooftop terrace bar. A buffet breakfast is served by the pool, offering a variety of fruit, cold meats, cheese and pastries.

It has a children's pool, kids club depending on the season and a wide variety of meeting and conference rooms. Prices start from 600 euros.

Hotel Alfonso XIII

One of the courtyards of the Hotel Alfonso XIII in Seville.

Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is located in Seville, next to the Real Alcazar. It features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and a traditional courtyard garden with a fountain. Rooms are individually decorated, equipped with an air conditioner, a minibar, bathrobes and slippers.

There is an outdoor poolside restaurant, which serves snacks, beer and wine. The San Fernando restaurant serves traditional local dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The hotel also houses the Americano cocktail bar. The Ena Sevilla restaurant serves tapas and has an outdoor terrace, with views of the Puerta de Jerez. The hotel is located next to the historic Santa Cruz district, about 300 metres from the Giralda and Seville's Cathedral. Rooms start from 300 euros.

Nobu Hotel Marbella

Pool at Nobu Hotel Marbella.

Nobu Hotel Marbella is surrounded by gardens and fountains. All rooms at this five-star hotel overlook the resort square. Guests have access to an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and La Suite nightclub. The hotel is located approximately 3.6 kilometres from Plaza de los Naranjos and 500 metres from the nearest beach.

All rooms include a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom, a terrace and a living room.

A buffet breakfast is served in the morning. The hotel's exclusive restaurant specialises in Peruvian-Japanese cuisine. The reception is open 24 hours a day and offers the option of pre-arrival check-in. Rooms start from 600 euros.

Kempinski Hotel Bahia Beach Resort & Spa

One of the pools at Kempinski Hotel Bahía Beach Resort & Spa.

Kempinski Hotel Bahía Beach Resort & Spa in Estepona is located on the beachfront, just a 15-minute drive from Puerto Banús. It features a spa, gardens and three outdoor pools. Rooms feature a balcony, a flat-screen satellite TV and a marble bathroom with a hairdryer.

Kempinski Hotel Bahia Beach Resort & Spa includes a gym with free fitness activities and tennis courts. The hotel's spa features a sauna, a steam bath, an indoor relaxation pool and six treatment rooms. There is also a children's club open during the high season.

The Kempinski serves a buffet breakfast and has two other restaurants offering a variety of Mediterranean and Spanish dishes. Guests can enjoy a drink while looking at the garden, the sea or the pool. Prices start from 500 euros per night.