Is this Spain’s most unique village? Inside the settlement built beneath boulders

M, Landeta Cádiz Monday, 26 January 2026, 17:04 Share

Setenil de las Bodegas, located in the heart of the Sierra de Cadiz, is one of the most unique villages on the famous the White Villages of Andalucìa route.

In fact, many consider this municipality, renowned for its architectural charm and historical legacy, to be one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

To visit Setenil is to discover a place that seems to come from another time, where the man-made defies geology. Many of its houses are literally built into the rock, beneath enormous natural ledges above the Trejo river, creating a unique landscape that blends stone, white facades, and the striking shadows of narrow streets.

Ancestral origins

The origin of the settlement of Setenil goes back to ancient times, with evidence of prehistoric occupation in the area and the evolution of the settlement over centuries of history.

Setenil - a gem in Cadiz

Setenil de las Bodegas has been declared a historic site and its beauty has been recognised with multiple tourism distinctions, such as membership in the association of the most beautiful villages of Spain (2019) and other awards that endorse its value as a rural and picturesque destination.

Strolling under the rocks

One of the most evocative experiences offered by the village is a stroll through its streets. Calle Cuevas del Sol, where the houses seem to rise directly from the rocky hillside, and Calle Cuevas de la Sombra, covered by an impressive natural overhang that creates a tunnel-like effect, are two of the most impressive places in the village.

Visitors can also eat and have a drink in restaurants and bars also embedded into the rock.

With just over 2,600 inhabitants, Setenil de las Bodegas surprises with its blend of architecture, ancient history and natural surroundings, which has earned it recognition as one of the most quaint and attractive destinations in Spain.