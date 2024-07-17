Watch as 'one of most active' gangs in southern Spain is busted after committing more than 100 burglaries

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 15:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A gang accused of committing more than 100 burglaries throughout the Andalucía region and stealing goods worth half a million euros has been busted.

Guardia Civil and National Police officers arrested eight people who, directed from Seville, operated in the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Malaga, Jaen, as well as Badajoz (Extremadura).

The detainees were involved in burglary, robbery and theft of vehicles, forgery of documents and illegal possession of weapons, according to investigators. Officers raided 15 homes in the Seville towns of Alcalá de Guadaira, Umbrete, Utrera and Seville city and seized telecommunications and computer equipment, tools used to commit the crimes, goods stolen from various burglaries and two firearms. Police also found two marijuanaplantations with a total of 363 plants.

Tracked over several months

The investigation started in June 2023 when agents became aware of a series of burglaries in two establishments in Palmones-Los Barrios (Cadiz). After the initial enquiries, the perpetrators of the thefts were identified, as well as the vehicles used to commit the burglaries.

The suspects were then tracked over several months and led police to the wider group responsible for other robberies committed throughout the region.

The criminal group had a "high level of professionalism and was one of the most active" and proved this in "the speed of execution, being able to carry out up to ten robberies in just six days", police said. The suspects concealed their identity with balaclavas, hats and gloves. In some of the burglaries, one of the gang members carried a fire extinguisher to use against security personnel in case they were caught.

Businesses targeted ranged from tobacconists, telephone shops, fashion stores and sports shops, to perfumery chains, Chinese bazaars and small grocery shops.