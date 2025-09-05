Young girl dies after falling from fourth floor while trying to enter her home in Spain from roof

F.B. Seville Friday, 5 September 2025, 17:25 Share

The 11-year-old girl who died in southern Spain on Wednesday, 3 September, reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a block of flats on Avenida de La Montería in the Cerro Amate area of Seville after the hosepipe she used to climb down from the roof broke. The initial hypothesis is that she tried to slide down the hosepipe to access the balcony of her family home, because she did not have the keys to gain entry.

Delegate of the central government in Andalucía Pedro Fernández updated the public on the investigation carried out by the National Police.

The girl, whose fall was reportedly witnessed by a neighbour who alerted the emergency services around 10.30pm, had tried "to access the family home" from the roof of the building, using a hosepipe. Fernández said that "the hose that she used broke and she fell into the void from the fourth floor", which led to her death.

The emergency health services, the fire brigade, the National Police and the Local Police were mobilised to the scene, where the doctors verified the girl's death.

However, the investigation has not fully ruled out the possibility that the accident may have been caused by the child's participation in a viral challenge on social media. This theory is based on the child's lack of the necessary physical dexterity to slide from the roof to the flat's balcony.

Seville mayor José Luis Sanz expressed his condolences to the child's family and friends through a post on social media.