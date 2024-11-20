Latest 'Dana' storm provided a much-needed boost to Andalusian reservoirs, but at a high cost to those who flooded

José Luis Piedra Seville Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 16:18

The latest 'Dana' storm to sweep across the Andalucía in southern Spain has added 63 cubic hectometres to the region's dams, raising the total amount of water stored in them to 3,811 cubic hectometres, at 34.3% capacity.

The water stored by the reservoirs in Andalucía is still above that of this time last year, when it was at 19.1% with only 2,125 cubic hectometres. Andalusian reservoirs currently account for 1,668 cubic hectometres more than the 2,143 cubic hectometres with which 2024 started, according to data from the ministry for ecological transition.

The most notable increase in water was recorded in the Andalusian Mediterranean basins, which include the provinces of Malaga and Almeria, which are precisely those which until now have been most affected by drought. The increase in water reserves reached 2.17% in these two provinces.

Throughout 2024, water reserves had been increasing thanks to heavy rains, especially in April and until May, when they began to fall again. Now, in October and November, the autumn rains have managed to reverse this situation. However, these figures are still far from the 4,566 cubic hectometres on average over the past ten years, which represents 41.2% of its capacity. Specifically, 755 cubic hectometres are still lacking to reach this threshold.

In the past week, the water stored in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin has gained 18 cubic hectometres, so that they are at 35.1% of their capacity, with a total of 2,815 cubic hectometres, while the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin has added 25 cubic hectometres to 347 cubic hectometres and 29.6% capacity.

Meanwhile, the Tinto, Odiel and Piedras reservoirs in Huelva have also gained water compared to last week, specifically nine cubic hectometres more, up to 184 and a capacity of 80.3%, still the only Andalusian reservoir that exceeds the average of the past ten years (158 hectometres).

The hydrographic demarcation that includes the Guadalete-Barbate reservoirs in Cadiz recorded an increase of 11 hectometres of water over last week and its reservoirs account for 465 cubic hectometres, which means they are at 35.1% of their total capacity.

With regard to other basins that also partly run through Andalucía, the Guadiana basin district is at 41.17% of its capacity with 3,927 cubic hectometres, which means it remains practically unchanged, while the Segura basin district is at 18.68% with 213 cubic hectometres of water, having increased by 0.61% in one week, collecting seven more cubic hectometres of water.