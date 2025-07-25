Europe's biggest swimming pool is in Andalucía with a 1,200-person-plus capacity

The pool is fed directly by the Orcera river, requiring approximately four million litres to fill it to the top, but where is it located? ·

Marta Negrillo Jaen Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:42 Compartir

In the middle of the green paradise that is the Sierra de Segura mountain range near Orcera, a small town in the province of Jaén, lies the Amurjo swimming pool, a municipal facility that is as imposing as it is unexpected, regarded as the longest such pool in Europe. Measuring 85.49 metres long and covering a surface area of more than 1,500 square metres, this large, natural pool can hold more than 1,200 bathers. There is none other like it in all Europe.

Initially conceived as an agricultural irrigation reservoir in the 1970s, the dam was completely remodelled and kitted out as a municipal leisure space in the 1980s. Located in the natural area known as Amurjo, the swimming pool forms part of the protected environment of the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas.

The pool is fed directly from the Orcera river and requires approximately four million litres to fill up completely, a task that takes 1.5 to 2 days, thanks to a system of two wells and pumps. After the summer season, the water is usually recycled and returned to the river, benefiting the local community that uses it for irrigation.

The water is renewed by a pumping system that allows the pool to refill with more than four million litres of fresh, crystal-clear water in just 48 hours. At the end of the summer, much of this water is returned to its original river channel, helping to irrigate nearby orchards and olive groves, thus completing an environmentally friendly cycle of water re-use.

Unlike other pools and water parks, what sets the Amurjo pool apart is not only its size, but the experience it offers. Swimming in it is like swimming in a controlled lake, with the safety and cleanliness of a public facility, yet still surrounded by trees, in the heart of the mountains and in a cool environment even on the hottest summer days in Jaén. There are deeper sections to the pool, up to 2.3 metres deep, which are designed for experienced swimmers. Then there are other, more accessible, shallower areas, ideal for families with children.

During the months of July and August, this natural swimming pool becomes the hub for leisure activities in the area. It is open every day from midday to 9pm and the admission price is kept at a popularly affordable daily rate: four euros for adults and three for children and the over-65s. For a nominal fee, you can even enjoy night-time swimming under the stars. There is also a wide range of cultural and leisure activities, from summer cinema to concerts and live performances.

Pool rules prohibit bringing in food from outside, but there is a kiosk-bar within the grounds, as well as shaded areas and a solarium with artificial turf for relaxing between dips. A few metres from the swimming pool there is a restaurant and a rural complex where visitors can also eat. Visitors can come and go as they please with their entry ticket. Safety is guaranteed by a team of lifeguards, maintenance technicians and cleaning staff, who all ensure the proper running of the site on a daily basis.

Over time, what began as a functional adaptation of the land has become one of Jaen's most unique tourist attractions and, without a doubt, a source of pride for the local population. Being in an environment where there is no beach, this stretch of water, over 130 metres in length, provides everyone with the chance to cool off, to meet up with friends and family and to attract visitors from within and beyond the regional borders of Andalucía to this far-flung corner that, due to its uniqueness, is already featured in some of the most quirky travel guides in Europe.

Despite its size and growing fame, the Amurjo swimming pool has managed to preserve a calm atmosphere, far removed from the overcrowding seen at other summer destinations. Here there are no endless queues, no crowds. Just water, mountains and time to enjoy life.