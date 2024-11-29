The land of bread and cakes, a windmill route and a dragon bridge

Valme J. Caballero Alcalá de Guadaíra Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:26

It is known as the village of the bakers, of the mills although its real name is Alcalá de Guadaíra. In this Seville municipality, a few kilometres from city, there was a human presence 80,000 years ago. For centuries it was called Al-Qal'at and was an Arab fortress that was conquered by the Christians in the 13th century.

After the reconquest, mills began to be built and were used to grind wheat and other cereals. Therefore, for centuries, baking was the main activity and is what the village has become known for; and has been a vital part of its growth.

A series of factors contributed to the growth of baking in this area. These included the abundance of quality raw materials, as there was land cultivated with wheat and the water source of the Guadaíra river, in the vicinity of which there has been a milling tradition since Roman times.

The work around the bread was totally artisanal and it contributed to many trades such as bakers, kneaders and more. As for nowadays most of them have disappeared although the baking tradition is still maintained. Recently, one of its residents, Eulogio González, broke into the list of the 50 best bakers in Spain.

To learn about this history, visitors can go to the Harinera del Guadaíra, a former flour factory which today is the museum space of the baking industry visitor centre.

Zoom Alcalá de Guadaíra bread. turismodealcala

Route of the windmills

Between the 15th and 16th centuries the village popularly known as Alcalá de los panaderos had 40 windmills, a number that gradually decreased. However, despite the passage of time, many are still preserved and form part of a route for nature lovers as it is a unique experience to walk beside the mills following the sound of the water along the banks of the Guadaíra.

Some of these buildings retain their outbuildings, such as the cellar, grinding room - with stones - and storeroom. They all have a number of characteristics that make them special.

Three of the mills in Alcalá de Guadaíra. TURISMOALCALA & TURISMOSEVILLA

Mills that can be visited 1 Mine Mill 2 Realaje Mill 3 Vadalejos Mill 4 Las Eras Mill 5 Molino de la Tapada (with frescoes on the facade) 6 Algarrobo Mill 7 Oromana Mill 8 San Juan Mill (with three mill bodies) 9 Benarosa Mill 10 Aceña Mill

The Dragon Bridge

Zoom Head of the dragon's bridge andalucia.org

Due to its design, structure, significance and legend, the Dragon Bridge, enjoys great prestige and is famous nationally and internationally, although it was built in 2007.

Created by Sevillian engineer José Luis Manzanares, it is 123 metres long and represents a dragon emerging from the hill of the castle - which according to the oldest archaeological findings dates back to the Bronze Age (2nd millennium BC) - and crossing the Guadaíra river, at the foot of one of the largest Almohad fortresses in Europe. The dragon becomes the guardian of the castle and the defender of the town, as well as welcoming visitors.

The bridge is inspired by the work of Barcelona architect Antonio Gaudí. But if its appearance is interesting, its legend as to why they wanted to build it is even more so. We have to go back to the time when the Almohads ruled Andalucía and an Arab royal family lived in the castle of Alcalá. The weak health of the queen had made her take refuge in the castle where she remained with her three young children, waiting for the sun, the fresh air, the pure water and the bread of the village to help cure her.

The king was at war in Portugal, and on his return he brought gifts for his children.

To the little boy, Yacub, he gave a dragon's egg which was said to be a magic amulet that gave strength to its bearer. One day, after caressing and caring for it, a green dragon was born and, for fear that it would be taken away, he hid it in a grotto under the castle and fed it daily with bread from Alcalá. So it grew and one day, in a magical way, the prince climbed onto the dragon and flew over the area.

This was repeated every night until, as the years went by, then the king decided that his sons should help him at court and leave Alcalá. When they reached the Roman bridge that crossed the river, a group of bandits blocked their way. Yacub drew his sword, but the bandits were outnumbered and outmatched.

As the bandit leader approached where he and his mother stood, brandishing his sword to finish them off, a giant shadow blocked out the moonlight, and a curtain of fire covered everything. It was the dragon who had come to his friend's rescue.

Zoom Tail of the Dragon Bridge andalucia.org

Instantly, all the bandits fled in terror. But there was another problem: the only bridge that crossed the river and led to Seville was on fire. According to Turismo de Alcalá, the story goes like this: "Don't worry," said the dragon, "I will act as a bridge", and stretching out his enormous body he bridged the distance between the two banks. The party crossed calmly on his back and on the other side Yacub wanted to take his friend with them, but his mother told him that Seville was no place for him because there were no caves where the dragon could rest. "It would be better for him to stay here, in Alcalá, protecting the castle and the city," his mother told him.

Since then, the dragon has continued to rest in the caves and grottoes beneath the castle. It is said that helps the bakers of Alcalá to keep alive the fire in the ovens where the bread is baked and that is why it is so rich, because it has the power of a dragon.