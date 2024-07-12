Junta's new Housing Law is intended as an antidote to nationwide regulation and will aim to increase rental stock

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 12 July 2024, 18:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The new Housing Law being drafted by the Junta de Andalucía is intended as an antidote to the harmful effects that the Andalusian government believes the recent, nationwide regulation on housing has had. The Junta considers that the main effect of the interventionism in the housing market proposed by the law approved by central government has been the withdrawal from the market of a large part of the rental stock, which the regional government considers to have become the main factor in rental price increases.

Junta president Juanma Moreno insisted on making this point during a parliamentary session on Thursday when answering a question on housing posed by the spokesperson for Adelante Andalucía, José Ignacio García. He stated his confidence that the regional regulation "will repair the damage caused by the law passed by Señor [Prime Minister] Sánchez."

For Moreno the current difficulties with people's access to housing are due to the fact that "supply and demand do not match", as there is more demand than supply and, most of all, there is a supply shortage of new housing.

In response to this situation, Moreno announced that one of the main points of the new regional law, whose draft bill is scheduled to be approved before the end of this month, will be the implementation of a swift action plan to build more subsidised and publicly-promoted housing at affordable prices over the next five years. "We are going to try to make housing cheaper and more affordable, so that the people of Andalucía have access to decent housing," he said.

Rental prices

Likewise, rental prices will not be capped, something the Junta believes would mean shifting the responsibility to the rental property owners. In contrast, efforts will be made to increase construction and encourage more renting and rehabilitation of properties. The Junta will establish priority areas where all possible initiatives, promotions and aid will be concentrated.

Another of the measures that will be pushed, according to the Junta's president, will be an increased flexibility in land already developed to promote the construction of subsidised housing, especially in areas where the land is currently not being put to any use.

It is also foreseen that residential projects will be included in the Project Accelerator Unit (UAP) created by the Junta, as well as the creation of a land exchange to catalogue all available land and an inventory taken of all available public housing in Andalucía. To be eligible to enter the UAP, all building projects must be of at least 500 dwellings and be justified on all criteria (social, environmental and economic).

The new regional law will also create a land exchange for affordable housing via an online portal to provide transparency and competitiveness to the housing market.

These statements made by Moreno were in response to the question posed by the spokesperson for Adelante Andalucía in relation to how the Junta is responding to the recent demonstrations in different cities across Andalucía in which thousands of people have demanded the right to decent, affordable housing.