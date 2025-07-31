Junta de Andalucía to review ITV vehicle testing fees in the region

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 31 July 2025, 19:51 Share

The Junta de Andalucía regional government is set to revise the current fee schedule for the technical vehicle inspection (ITV) service to make it "simpler and more adapted to the current legal and economic framework, as well as to the objectives of ensuring that vehicles are in good condition from the point of view of safety and the environment during use".

In Andalucía current ITV rates vary depending on the type of vehicle and whether it has a catalytic converter or not. For non-catalytic converter cars, the price is around 39.34 euros, while for cars with, the price is 43.52 euros. Diesel vehicles have a rate of 48.62 euros and electric vehicles pay 29.11 euros, according to data from Veiasa, the company in charge of the ITV test centres.

"The current tariff scheme applicable to the ITV service in Andalucía is no longer the most appropriate for the legal, economic and social reality" a statement from the regional government says, as reported by Europa Press. The Junta de Andalucía argues that the current order, from 2014, "establishes a single mechanism for the annual updating of ITV rates by application of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Andalucía, in order to maintain the economic-financial balance in the provision of the service. However, Law 2/2015, of 30 March, on the de-indexation of the Spanish economy, left this mechanism without effect, so that the rates have not been modified since 2015".

The current scheme is "extremely complex in comparison with that used in other regions, with a large number of different concepts that must be applied in combination, which makes it difficult to implement and for service users to understand". The Junta highlighted that "new environmental practices" have been introduced, including the classification of vehicles according to their polluting potential.

For all these reasons, the regional government believes that "it is necessary to process this project to modify the current tariff system applicable to the ITV service in order to have a simpler system that is more in line with the legal, economic and social framework of 21st century Andalucía".