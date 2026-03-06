Adamuz train crash: black box analysis begins as Junta calls for 'full truth'

José Luis Piedra Seville Friday, 6 March 2026, 15:29 Share

The investigation into the catastrophic train collision in Adamuz (Cordoba) has entered a critical phase with the opening of the "black boxes" from the two trains involved.

Antonio Sanz, the Andalusian regional minister for health and emergencies, has voiced his support for the proceedings, stressing that justice for the families of the 46 people who died depends on a transparent and exhaustive forensic analysis.

Key developments in the judicial probe The accident: On 18 January 2026, an Iryo high-speed train derailed and was struck by a Renfe Alvia service, resulting in 46 fatalities and over 120 injuries. Black box extraction: The Montoro Court has authorised the Railway Accident Investigation Commission (CIAF) in Madrid to extract data from the legal recorders and internal security cameras of both trains. Integrity of evidence: To prevent data corruption or loss, the analysis is being conducted at the CIAF facilities under strict Judicial Police supervision, rather than transferring the sensitive equipment to local courts. Forensic focus: Investigators are using specialised software to verify the "integrity of the files" and determine the exact sequence of events, including speeds, braking actions, and any mechanical failures.

He called for "the whole truth to be revealed, that everything be known, that the investigation be completed right to the end, for the sake of justice, because the families deserve it, but also to prevent these tragedies from happening again".

Regarding the opening of the black boxes at the premises of the railway accident investigation commission (CIAF) in Madrid, he said that "this is strictly the responsibility of state-run railway operations, which belong to the Ministry of Public Works and such responsibilities and the need to investigate all this correspond to the state level".

In his opinion, "it is very important that we know everything that happened in order to take all the necessary measures to prevent incidents like this from happening again, because we are still totally in shock by the tremendous impact of this tragedy, which will last a long time and is unforgettable".

On 26 February, the court of first instance of Montoro (Cordoba), court number two, that is in charge of the accident investigation, authorised access to, extraction and analysis of the contents of the black boxes belonging to the two trains involved in the accident.

The same court also ordered access to and data extraction from the security cameras installed inside the Iryo train. The judge authorised the use of any software that verifies "the integrity of the files, their creation date, manipulation or any other relevant data".

The process of downloading, extracting and analysing the data must be carried out in the presence of Judicial Police officers, who will draw up a record of the procedure in order to obtain digital evidence of the contents or a certified copy of the data obtained.

They will then retain a copy for their records to continue the investigation and immediately deliver another copy to the court. This procedure will be carried out in the presence of a court clerk, who will draw up the corresponding court record.

Those in charge of the investigation decided not to move the material to be analysed to Montoro to avoid any risks involved in transferring the recording equipment to court premises in the Cordoba town. The judge argued in her ruling that "it's justifiable to carry out the analysis at the location where this material was found to guarantee a smooth procedure and to avoid risks that could compromise data extraction".

The Montoro court sent a formal, written request to the duty court in Madrid to appoint a court clerk to appear at the proceedings together with the Judicial Police. As the ruling states, "all of this has been done to guarantee safeguarding of the evidence resulting from the proceedings, as well as the integrity of the chain of custody during the extraction process".