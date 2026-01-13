Andalusian regional government starts modernisation of Sierra Nevada plan

Mountain goat in the high peaks of the Sierra Nevada, where the world's largest population of this species is found.

Laura Ubago Granada Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:25 Share

The Sierra Nevada natural park in Granada province is set to have a new set of regulations for the first time in 15 years. The Andalusian regional government has announced that it will modernise the protection measures for this area in order to bring them up to date with current Spanish and European environmental protection laws.

As such the Junta approved on Monday 12 January the formulation of the revision of the Plan de Ordenación de los Recursos Naturales and of the guiding plans for use and management (PRUG) of the natural park. These will update the instruments that regulate one of the most unique and valuable natural spaces in southern Europe.

The passage of time, together with the evolution of the regulatory context and the accumulation of new scientific knowledge now makes it necessary to initiate a process of updating these regulations. It will adapt the current planning, incorporating the current principles of conservation, sustainability and administrative coherence that currently guide the management of protected natural areas.

The new regulations, like the existing ones, will seek to preserve and improve the landscape of the natural park by minimising the possible incidents that may occur and affect it. To avoid the degradation of the geological values, to guarantee the use of the network of irrigation channels and to establish and limit the presence of buildings or photovoltaic panels in this area.

It will also make it possible to adapt the plans to the requirements of the European Commission in terms of administrative simplification and improved transparency. The new approach seeks to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, facilitating the processing of procedures without undermining the levels of environmental protection that characterise this natural area.

The third major pillar underpinning the updated guidelines is the desire to move towards a more integrated management of the park, by drawing up a single master plan for use and management, applicable to the whole of the Sierra Nevada.

The procedure for drawing up the new documents will comply with the applicable regulations and will be promoted and coordinated by the regional government's environment and sustainability department.

As well as the Junta de Andalucía, town halls in the area and other public bodies and interested parties will also be consulted and kept informed. Once these procedures have been completed, the final proposal will be sent to the Sierra Nevada governing council for approval by decree.