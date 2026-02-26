Andalucía health: cervical cancer screening to add women in 40-49 age group

The Andalusian regional ministry of health is planning to incorporate women in the 40-49 age group to the cervical cancer screening programme in March this year. The aim is to reach full coverage of the regional population by 2029.

The Andalusian society of medical oncology (Saom) estimates that between 300 and 400 cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the region this year. Other experts say that there will be between 50 and 80 cases in Malaga province.

According to regional minister of health Antonio Sanz, this programme has been active since July 2024, progressively covering "all women between 25 and 65 years of age".

Between then and the start of this year, 121,000 Andalusian women have participated in the screening, which represents a coverage of 84 per cent.

HPV prevention

The HPV virus causes precancerous changes in the cells of the cervix and, if not detected and treated in time, can progress to an invasive tumour that infiltrates nearby tissues (parametrium, vagina) and, in advanced stages, spreads to lymph nodes or other parts of the body.

It usually develops slowly over years, allowing early detection by cytology or HPV testing. The five-year survival rate is highly dependent on the time of diagnosis. In early stages, it exceeds 90 per cent. In advanced stages, the prognosis is different. This is precisely why HPV vaccination and regular screening are key to reducing incidence and mortality.

Screening aims to prevent and detect tumours early. "The monitoring and detection of these lesions can significantly reduce the incidence by up to 90%," Sanz says. "In the case of cancer detection, early diagnosis increases the chances of treatment and cure."

Screening in Andalucía

The national health system is responsible for the screening tests protocol.

For women between the ages of 25 and 34, the test consists of a vertical cytology every three years if the previous results are normal. From the age of 35 onwards, the main test is for HPV. If the result is positive, doctors prescribe a cytological test.

Currently in Andalucía, there is population screening for the 25-29 and 60-65 age brackets. The rest of the age groups are progressively incorporating.

The regional ministry of health is raising awareness among women through campaigns and personal invitations.

At the end of 2025, the regional minister of health announced an investment of 101 million euros and the recruitment of 705 professionals to boost all screening programmes. So far, the regional ministry has recruited 486 professionals (70 per cent).