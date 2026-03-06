Junta de Andalucía launches 8M campaign to honour generations of women

José Luis Piedra Seville Friday, 6 March 2026, 12:14 Share

The Junta de Andalucía has unveiled its institutional campaign for International Women’s Day (8M), titled "The women within you" (Las mujeres que llevas dentro).

Presented by Social Inclusion Minister Loles López, the campaign forms part of a broader strategy by the Andalusian Women’s Institute (IAM) to promote equality and prevent gender-based violence."

What are the campaign's themes and message? Intergenerational legacy: The campaign features a young Andalusian woman acknowledging that her current rights are the direct result of the struggles faced by her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmothe Ongoing commitment: While celebrating the "past, present, and future" of women, the regional government acknowledged that barriers to full equality still persist in Andalucía. Visual identity: The initiative maintains the established slogan "Women as our flag" (Mujeres por bandera), which has been the cornerstone of the regional government’s equality messaging this legislative term

With this campaign, the regional government aims to pay tribute to the millions of Andalusian women who, "through their talent, effort and spirit of overcoming adversity, have made freedoms, opportunities and rights in matters of equality a reality".

This awareness-raising campaign repeats the slogan 'Women as our flag', which has linked Andalucía with equality since the beginning of this legislative term.

This year's campaign features the message 'The women within you' and the initiative is part of the social awareness and sensitisation strategy promoted by the Andalusian Women's Institute to foster equality between women and men, as well as to prevent gender-based violence. This now marks the institute's 24th awareness-raising campaign launched since 2022.

The publicity features an educational video that includes first-person testimony of a young Andalusian woman. She stresses that the freedoms, rights and opportunities that she "enjoys today are the result of the efforts and struggles of her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as of so many other women who paved the way".

This year's 8M campaign for International Women's Day (8 March) is "a tribute to the women of Andalucía - past, present and future" and, through it, the regional government of Andalucía wishes to renew its "firm commitment" to gender equality.

The Junta also acknowledges that "there are still barriers and discrimination to overcome and encourages its people to continue working towards building a more equal, fair and free Andalucía". The new campaign also includes posters, videos and materials for social media and outdoor spaces.

The poster for the Junta's 8M campaign was presented this Thursday by Loles López, alongside regional minister for the economy, Carolina España, and regional minister for education, María del Carmen Castillo.