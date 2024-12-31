Junta makes over two million historical documents from across the Andalucía region available online

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 18:10

The historical archives under the management of the Andalusian regional government's department for culture and sport have already digitised 2.1 million documents and 15 million images. For the last four years, the thousands of kilometres of files stored in its centres have been scanned and uploaded onto its website for the public to access via the @rchivAWeb platform.

Institutions such as the Real Chancillería de Granada and the Archivo Provincial de Cádiz (Granada and Cadiz provinces' archive services) have joined this technological revolution and already offer images of popular documents including the primary school report card of the Cadiz-born musician Manuel de Falla, who passed with a 'B', displaying exquisite calligraphy.

There are documents that are works of art, such as the Nasrid manuscripts of 1490 of Muhammed Al-Yayar-Ansari, alfaqi and imam at the mosque in the Axarquía village of Cútar, who was forced to convert to Christianity. He had previously hidden within the walls of his house several documents in his own handwriting and a Qur'an which remained there for more than five centuries. In 2003 they were discovered during construction work on a private house in the village. And the jewel in the crown, the maps, such as the Minas de Tharsis de Alonso concessions, which are kept in Huelva's provincial archives.