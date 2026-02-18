Latest Andalucía storm recovery: 126 roads affected and hundreds displaced in Cádiz and Malaga

EP Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 12:57 Share

Andalucía is moving into a recovery phase following the "worst period of floods in recent years," yet significant risks remain.

Regional minister Antonio Sanz stressed on Tuesday the need for continued "prudence" as 773 people remain evacuated from their homes. While the "train of storms" that battered the region for over 14 days has passed, the Junta has confirmed that Andalucía remains at Level 1 of the regional flood emergency plan.

Current evacuation status by province The majority of displaced residents are located in the province of Cádiz:

Cádiz: 543 people

Granada: 101 people

Jaén: 75 people

Córdoba: 31 people

Málaga: 13 people

Sanz acknowledged that for the first time in weeks, there were no active weather warnings on Tuesday, 17 February. "We are finally waking up without major incidents," he said. He confirmed that many residents have begun returning home in Grazalema (Cádiz), Benaoján (Málaga), and parts of Jerez de la Frontera.

However, the scale of the disaster is reflected in the workload of emergency teams. Since 27 January, the 112 emergency services have handled 13,749 incidents, primarily in Cádiz, Jaén, and Seville.

Road closures •Cádiz: 44roads affected

•Granada: 24 roads affected

"It is true that it is no longer raining, but the risk still exists," Sanz warned. He explained that riverbeds and streams are currently at their most dangerous as they continue to channel runoff from the saturated ground. The public is strictly prohibited from crossing riverbeds or waterways.

Work continues "in emergency-level operations" in the Cadiz municipalities of Grazalema and Ubrique, as well as in Ronda (Malaga), El Guadalete in Jerez de la Frontera, and Cortes de la Frontera, Jimera de Líbar and Benaoján in Malaga.

In this context, Sanz has insisted on appealing for "prudence, especially in the affected areas where the roads remain very difficult and extreme caution is needed in riverbeds and streams", adding that "Andalucía is still at level one of the region's flood emergency plan".

Sanz recommended that people should check road conditions before any travel. He also warned that "the emergency continues even after the rains have stopped, because the operational situation still requires awareness, responsibility, caution and prudence on the part of the public".