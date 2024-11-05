Junta declares natural disaster in six Andalusian provinces and approves 75-million-euro aid package In total, it is estimated that 285 municipalities in the region have suffered damage as a result of the 'Dana' storm. Sixteen of them are in Malaga province

One of the groups of volunteers mobilised on WhatsApp in one of the affected areas of ​​Malaga province.

Héctor Barbotta Seville Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 18:29

The Junta de Andalucía has set aside 75 million euros to repair damage caused by the Dana storm which swept across the region last week. However, the amount could increase in the coming days as more damage is discovered.

This Tuesday 5 November, the Junta made two declarations as part of approving the aid package: a declaration of natural disaster impacting the agricultural sector and a declaration of exceptional situation through which aid will be provided to local corporations.

The first declaration affects all Andalusian provinces except Cordoba and Huelva. It will benefit 69 municipalities, which will receive 50 million euros. Of that amount, 30 million will go towards compensating small businesses and farms; 10 million towards fixing damaged water infrastructures and another 10 million to help repair rural roads.

The second declaration affects all Andalusian provinces except Seville and Jaén and will enable a further 12 million euros to be allocated to local corporations. This is the first time that this decree, approved in December 2023, has been activated. From the moment of receiving the aid, the municipalities will have a period of three years to carry out the repair work.

In Malaga province, the affected municipalities are Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora, Cártama, Carratraca, Casarabonela, Coín, Pizarra, Tolox, Almogía, Casabermeja, Malaga, Antequera, Ardales, Teba, Valle de Abdalajís and Villanueva de la Concepción.

Zoom Andalusian regional government spokesperson Carolina España. Francisco J. Olmo / Europa Press

The Junta will also allocate two million euros to repairing educational centres, although this figure could increase as damage is still being assessed. Meanwhile, another 11 million euros has been earmarked for repairing roads. According to the Junta's first assessment, there are at least a dozen roads that have suffered damage, some of which are extremely serious.

In total, it is estimated that 285 Andalusian municipalities have suffered damage as a result of the Dana storm.