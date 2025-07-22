Junta de Andalucía puts almost 300 properties up for sale and redevelopment

One of the plots up for sale on El Machorro industrial estate, in Medina Sidonia (Cadiz province).

Andalucía's regional government has put 'for sale' signs up on a total of 287 properties it currently owns and that it intends to offload, subject to payment completion, to facilitate the construction of affordable, private housing, stimulate the property market and, in the process, raise money from the sale of assets that serve no public purpose. The assets up for sale include everything from plots of land for the construction of subsidised housing (VPOs that come with government subsidies, but not for resale) or non-subsidised, but affordable, residential developments ('renta libre', can be sold on open market), land for facilities and unused industrial plots to commercial premises, garages and storage rooms, all scattered throughout Andalucía.

The complete list of properties being sold by the Junta is published on Avra's website, the regional government's housing and rehabilitation agency that reports to the regional ministry for housing and development. This move was announced in the Junta's official bulletin (BOJA), according to a press release on Sunday.

Among the 287 Andalusian heritage assets coming to market in this call are 113 residential plots with capacity for 257 unsubsidised and subsidised housing units, 115 plots of land for industrial, tertiary and public use and another 59 properties, including commercial premises, garages and storage rooms, all included in Avra's 'asset disposal programme' approved for 2025.

These assets, belonging to this public agency, are offered via two methods: auction to the highest bidder and public tender.

Under the first method, which awards the properties to the highest bidder, are residential land for the construction of 'renta libre' housing, plots of land for industrial, tertiary and public use, commercial premises, garages and storage rooms. As for land for the development of subsidised housing, this falls under the second method of being put out to tender.

Land for residential construction

In the residential land block, Avra has put up for auction 91 residential plots with a buildable area of 36,194.35 square metres and capacity for 224 unsubsidised homes. Of these properties, 20 single-family plots are located in Lubrín (Almeria). The auction also includes land for 103 homes in Jerez (Cadiz) and six plots for a total of 31 homes in the province of Cordoba (one in Obejo, another in Pozoblanco and four single-family plots in Cordoba city).

The auction list is completed with 38 single-family plots in the province of Jaen, two of them in La Carolina, 22 in Huelma and 14 in Peal del Becerro. There are another 25 single-family plots in Cártama (Malaga) and land for seven houses in Lebrija (Seville).

Plots to be offered on tendering basis

Through the tendering process, Avra is offering 22 residential plots to promote the construction of a total of 33 social housing units. In this block, the call for proposals offers 18 single-family plots in the municipality of Bonares (Huelva) and four plots in the historic centre of Malaga city with capacity for a further 15 social housing units.

Swapping land for housing

The regional minister of public works, Rocío Díaz, highlights "the initiative of Juanma Moreno's [regional] government to promote the largest possible number of social housing units, reusing publicly-owned residential land that for years had fallen into disuse."

The regional government plans to put more residential land out to tender through the land-for-housing swap system. "Through this public-private partnership model, we promote the development of social housing and make it easier for developers to acquire this land, deferring payment until completion of construction of the social housing," stated Díaz.

This land-for-housing swap programme has led to the construction of 48 subsidised housing units in the Pescadería district in Huelva province and another 60 units in Huerta Santa Isabel in Cordoba . Avra is currently developing another project to promote the construction of 34 social housing units in San Antonio in Huelva city. Another site with project and building permits was recently awarded in the area of Granada city's Parque de Automovilismo ('motor park') to promote the development of 69 social housing units.

With the aim of boosting economic development across Andalucía, the regional ministry of development (public works) is presenting another block of 115 industrial, tertiary and public land plots in this auction, with a total buildable area of 222,603 square metres.

In the province of Almeria, eight industrial plots in Gergal and another six in Serón are up for grabs. The call for tenders also includes an industrial plot in Medina Sidonia and 14 industrial plots in Baza (Granada).

In this job lot of land, there are also other units in Jaen province. There are 28 industrial plots in Huelma, another three in Villacarrillo and 50 in Alcalá la Real. Lastly, in the province of Seville, there is a plot in Camas and a plot in Alcalá de Guadaira.

Commercial premises, garages and storage rooms for sale

Avra is also auctioning off 59 properties in this tender, including commercial premises, garages and storage rooms. These properties are located in Benahadux (Almeria), Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Algeciras, Jerez and Cadiz city (all in Cadiz province), Cordoba city, then Loja, La Zubia, Peligros and Guadix in Granada province, Andújar, Bailén and Jaen city in Jaen province and Los Palacios in Seville.

Interested parties can access further information via Avra's website, where they can make any necessary enquiries and register as interested parties to receive all the information generated in relation to their chosen property. The bidding and tendering process will remain open until 18 September, the deadline for submitting proposals.

Once the deadline for submitting bids has passed, the public showing of the business proposals will officially start at 11am on 14 October 2025, at 11am, at Avra's headquarters, located at C/ Pablo Picasso 6, 2nd floor, 41018 Seville.