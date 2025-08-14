Infoca plan in Malaga province granted largest budget in its history during extreme risk of fires season

Chus Heredia Thursday, 14 August 2025, 18:18 Share

Forest fires are at the centre of the political and media agenda these days. Incidents are multiplying in places such as Tarifa, Castilla y León and Madrid. The question arises: what resources does each regional government allocate to fire fighting and prevention? Although Malaga uses the resources available to the whole region of Andalucía, the province has achieved important milestones. The entire fleet of emergency vehicles has been renewed and personnel are active all year round. At the same time, work on a new forest defence centre in Sierra de las Nieves is being finalised.

Moreover, the budget has increased by more than 5%, reaching figures never seen before: 257 million euros, of which 111 million are earmarked for extinguishing and 146 million for prevention. According to delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga Patricia Navarro, the budget in 2018 was 218 million euros, so the increase since then has been 34%.

Navarro added that 75% of fire engines have been renewed with an investment of 25.4 million euros. In addition, the Infoca plan - the Junta de Andalucía's action plan for the extinction and prevention of fires - has acquired 282 new vehicles in four years with a budget of 20 million.

"The effort of this regional government is clear, bearing in mind that in 2018, under the previous socialist government, there were vehicles that had not even passed the technical inspection," said Navarro, adding that 5,000 professionals work within the Infoca plan, equipped with the best resources and technology.

Resources

The Infoca plan is always activated at the start of the high-risk season for forest fires, which began on 1 June and will last until 15 October. It has a network of facilities spread throughout Andalucía, with aerial and ground resources, such as the Cártama Brica (Brigadas de Refuerzo contra Incendios de la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía) in Malaga and the forest defence centres in Ronda and Colmenar.

These will soon be joined by the Cedefo Costa del Sol forest defence centre, located between Istán and Marbella, which is 75% completed, thanks to an investment of 4.6 million euros, and which will offer greater protection to the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and the coastal towns.