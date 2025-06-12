Europe's highest cliff of its type can be found in Andalucía and it's accessible via a wooden stairway with more than 200 steps

Alberto Flores Almonte Thursday, 12 June 2025, 20:59 Compartir

Huelva in the Andalucía region in the south of the country undoubtedly one of the Spanish provinces with the highest number of natural treasures of all kinds. It is also where the Acantilado del Asperillo cliff is located - a route that will satiate the thirst of even the most passionate travellers. It offers everything a natural site can provide: a nice walk, outstanding scenery, environmental gems and an energetic experience for the mind and the body. A unique site in the whole of Europe.

It is located in the municipality of Almonte, between the towns of Matalascañas and Mazagón, where there are kilometres and kilometres of practically virgin beach. The Doñana area offers closeness to valuable ecosystems and the whole area remains practically unexplored, as it has been protected over the years.

Following the well-known Cuesta Maneli path which is very popular with beach lovers, you will reach the Acantilado del Asperillo - a system of fossil dunes covering an area of twelve hectares. It is the highest cliff of this type in Europe, exceeding over 100 metres. The area is a delight for geology enthusiasts, as it is estimated that the oldest materials may be between fourteen and fifteen thousand years old.

The landscape is truly marvellous, as the intense blue of the Atlantic Ocean mingles with the golden sand of the beach and the unique profile of the dunes and cliffs. The harsh conditions of the area, where the wind and the sea have taken their toll over the centuries, means that there is hardly any vegetation in the area. As for the fauna, there are endangered species such as the black-headed turtle, the snub-nosed viper, the Iberian lynx and mongoose.

Zoom Photo of the Asperillo cliff - a very special place on the coast of Huelva. Andalucía.org

Once you reach the end of the path, you will have access to a viewpoint from which you can contemplate an unforgettable view of the entire landscape. The beach itself is accessible via a wooden staircase.

This is undoubtedly one of the coastal formations with the most unique geomorphological and ecological characteristics of the entire coastline of the Iberian Peninsula. To get to this spectacular place you only have to cross the 1.5 kilometres that separate you from the coast along the Cuesta Manelli path.