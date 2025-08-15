Guardia Civil find dozens of dogs and horses in appalling conditions on Güéjar Sierra farm

C. L. Friday, 15 August 2025, 14:22 Share

A man and a woman are under investigation in Granada on suspicion of commiting animal abuse, after the Seprona nature protection service reported to the Guardia Civil that a number of animals were kept in deplorable conditions on a farm in the municipality of Güejar Sierra.

During an inspection of the farm, a Seprona patrol found 17 dogs and ten horses, one of them a young foal, living in very poor hygiene and health conditions.

Some animals were tied with chains, had no shelter from the sun or were confined in small pens. All of them had various, often serious, injuries and illnesses, as a result of the neglect to which they were subjected. Two corpses, possibly of a donkey and a dog, in an advanced state of decomposition were also discovered.

Due to the imminent danger of death that some of the animals were facing, the Guardia Civil immediately initiated procedures to remove them. Two dogs died within two days after the inspection. The rest of the animals are currently recovering. The Delagos canine centre has taken charge of the dogs and the Andalusian horse rescue centre is treating the horses, all with the collaboration and authorisation of the Güéjar Sierra town hall.

The collaboration of the public has been fundamental in initiating the process of adopting these animals and putting an end to the hygienic and sanitary conditions in which they were kept.